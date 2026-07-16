NL MVP Odds: Can Pete Crow-Armstrong Catch Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani has a firm grip on the NL MVP race, but Pete Crow-Armstrong is gaining ground.

Let's take a look at the current National League MVP odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League MVP Odds

Full NL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League MVP 2026 National League MVP 2026 Shohei Ohtani -1500 Pete Crow-Armstrong +750 Kyle Schwarber +3000 James Wood +4000 Juan Soto +4000 Corbin Carroll +6500 Otto Lopez +6500 Jordan Walker +7000 Jacob Misiorowski +7000 Ketel Marte +8000 Bryce Harper +8000 Jackson Chourio +15000 Matt Olson +15000 Andy Pages +15000 Freddie Freeman +15000 CJ Abrams +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.