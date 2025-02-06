Best Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Kareem Hunt in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Hunt within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Hunt's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

While Hunt saw increased volume in the AFC Championship, he's still part of a committee backfield and will now face one of the league's toughest rush defenses on Sunday. Reaching this yardage total could be a tall order.

Beginning with Hunt's usage, he's held onto the Chiefs' lead back role even with Isiah Pacheco back in the mix, but it's hardly a dominant role.

Since Pacheco's return in Week 13, Hunt has played 43.5% of the snaps over the last seven games (excluding a meaningless Week 18) with both Pacheco (35.3% snap rate) and Samaje Perine (21.0%) earning sizable pieces of the pie. Heck, even forgotten man Carson Steele has logged a handful of snaps in six of those seven weeks, including both playoff contests.

This is about as messy a backfield as it gets, and the end result has been Hunt averaging just 10.0 carries and 1.7 targets for 44.0 scrimmage yards per game, going over 53.5 just twice over those seven weeks.

Now, one of those overs did come in the aforementioned AFC Championship, a game where Hunt logged 17 rushes and 1 target for 70 scrimmage yards. Not only was it his most opportunities since Pacheco came back but it was also the first he played over half the snaps during this stretch (55.6%).

While that should give us some pause, that's where the matchup comes in.

The Eagles enter the big game ranked third in schedule-adjust rush defense and were one of just four teams to average negative adjusted defensive rushing NEP per play this season. As a result, they allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards to running backs.

The defense was also first in rush expected points added per carry and first in rush yards over expectation per attempt versus RBs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. PFF graded them as the league's second-best rush D, as well.

Any way you slice it, Hunt won't have an easy time running against this proverbial brick wall. He's unlikely to make up for that through the air, either, as he's averaged a meager 7.0 receiving yards per game over the last seven games and has seen just 2 total targets this postseason.

Additionally, Hunt's usage in the AFC Championship could be more specific to that game rather than a new trend, particularly with such an imposing rush defense waiting on the other side. And if he struggles to get going early, we could also see Kansas City move away from the run and rely on the trusty arm of Patrick Mahomes instead.

Ultimately, it just looks like there are more paths to failure than not, making the under the way to go for this prop.

In the any time touchdown market, I prefer opting for Jalen Hurts (-115) or Xavier Worthy (+155), but there's a case for including Hunt in that mix -- despite all the negatives outlined above.

Hunt enters the Super Bowl having scored a touchdown in four straight games, and over this span, he's been the preferred back near the goal line, owning a 56.4% red zone snap rate and 37.5% red zone rush share.

Overall, Hunt has posted a 17.6% red zone opportunity share (carries plus targets) in this sample, and while that isn't on the level of Hurts (28.1% in full games) or Worthy (25.7% since an uptick in snaps in Week 14), it's still a solid mark.

Of course, the biggest worry is this matchup against a defense that gave up just five touchdowns to RBs in the regular season and one in three playoff games, which was one of the reasons I was hesitant to recommend him as a first touchdown scorer.

Still, getting plus odds to score for the lead back on a Mahomes-led offense should at least pique our interest, even if Hunt's overall expectations should be kept in check.

