Best Hollywood Brown Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Marquise Brown in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Brown within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Brown's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Hollywood Brown Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

When Brown was placed on injured reserve in early September with a shoulder injury, he was not expected to compete in the 2024-25 NFL season.

But as we've grown to learn, Kansas City's seasons last longer than most.

Brown made his Chiefs debut in Week 16 and has been seeing a steady increase in workload with each game. Here's a look at his route rates through four games: 31.1% (Week 16), 48.7% (Week 17), 62.5% (Divisional Round), and 64.7% (AFC Championship).

In this four-game stretch, Brown has seen a 17.2% target share (third-highest) and a team-leading 32.2% air yards share. If we include only the two playoff games where Brown ran north of 60% of the routes, he leads the team with a massive 40.7% air yards share.

While that sky-high air yards share has amounted to only 35 receiving yards this postseason, it has me encouraged that Brown could finally pop in Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 270+ yards in three of his four Super Bowl appearances. We know the Chiefs' offense has some tricks up its sleeve after skating through this season with hardly any pushback. The Eagles, meanwhile, are at a disadvantage by having just four games of film of Brown in this offense.

You can get Brown 40+ Receiving Yards at -106. Considering he's notched 35, 45, and 46 yards in three of his four games this season, I can live with these odds.

Brown leads the team in air yards share (40.7%) and average depth of target (aDOT; 18.4) this postseason. He's also running the second-most routes (63.6%) among Kansas City's wideouts.

With that, we can feel good about targeting him to pick up a 20-yard catch on Super Bowl Sunday.

Philadelphia's secondary is nails, but Mahomes has been actively looking to connect with Hollywood on big plays. We -- and the Eagles -- have seen the Xavier Worthy trick plays this year. It's been the same story with Travis Kelce's heroics for years on end. With Brown, the unknown could work in our favor, and he's got the role to back it up.

That leads me to the final angle we can take with Brown this Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Next Gen Stats Specials available for Super Bowl LIX.

There are a lot of cool markets you can get in on, including player to have the longest air yards from a single reception.

A.J. Brown (+245), DeVonta Smith (+390), and Worthy (+570) have the shortest odds in this market -- followed by Hollywood Brown at +710.

I think Hollywood should be favored over Worthy.

Worthy's speed is unreal and has made him one of the top looming offensive threats in Super Bowl 59. It's a big reason why he leads the league in yards after catch (154) this postseason. But in four games alongside Brown, he's seen just a 15.6% air yards share and a 3.6 aDOT. In the playoffs. Worthy has held a 15.7% air yards share and 3.8 aDOT compared to Brown's 40.7% air yards share and 18.4 aDOT.

Sure, Worthy's speed could allow him to pull off a home run play this Sunday, but he's still a YAC-getter who also handles carries for key plays. Thus, this market serves as another opportunity where we can buy into Brown's untapped air yards at a potential value.

