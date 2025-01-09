Best FanDuel Promos for College Football Playoff Semifinals Games 1/9-1/10/25

There are just four teams left competing within the College Football Playoff bracket. Each are vying for a spot in the Championship game during this week’s Semifinals matchups on Thursday and Friday.

The excitement extends beyond the field with countless ways to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook—including promos offered on both games!

Here are the best FanDuel promos to use on the College Football Playoff Semifinals games happening January 9th and 10th.

No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Orange Bowl

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions are facing off in the Orange Bowl happening January 9th in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the winner advancing to the CFP National Championship game. All FanDuel customers can receive a No Sweat Token to use for any SGP wager placed on the Orange Bowl!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Build a 3+ leg SGP for the Notre Dame vs. Penn State College Football Playoff Semifinal game taking place on January 9th, 2025. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +100 or longer to qualify. (I.E, +200 and +600 would qualify, but -300 or -110 would not).

There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Cotton Bowl

On Friday, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns will play in the Cotton Bowl happening in Arlington, Texas. The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of Notre Dame-Penn State for the CFP National Championship title.

FanDuel customers can also receive a No Sweat Token for a SGP wager on the Cotton Bowl!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Build a 3+ leg SGP for the Ohio State vs. Texas College Football Playoff Semifinal game taking place on January 10th, 2025. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +100 or longer to qualify. (I.E, +200 and +600 would qualify, but -300 or -110 would not).

There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

30% Profit Boost for Either College Football Playoff Semifinal Game

Looking for more? FanDuel users can also receive a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on either of the College Football Playoff Semifinal games happening January 9th or 10th! That's either Notre Dame vs Penn State or Ohio State vs. Texas.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use on any wager for either College Football Playoff Semifinals game taking place from January 9th through January 10th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

New Customers: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $200 in Bonus Bets regardless if your bet wins or loses — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps:

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and deposit a minimum of $5

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type

Get your $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets within 72 hours of bet placement

See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.