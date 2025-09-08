Best FanDuel NFL Promos for Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football Today 9/8/25

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action during Week 1! With the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears closing out Week 1 on Monday Night Football, FanDuel has promotions available for customers.

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account to see the full menu of NFL odds and betting promos available to new and existing customers.

There is a maximum wager/refund associated with each promotion. Log in for more details and see full terms and conditions.

Vikings-Bears Promos For All FanDuel Customers

NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot

FanDuel is running a $2,000,000 NFL Jackpot for the first Monday night game of the season.

Use a token to place a pre-live, straight Anytime TD wager on the Vikings vs. Bears game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown of the game, you'll get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. That's $1 million for first touchdown and $1 million for last touchdown!

The promotion expires at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 8th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Must apply profit boost token on select market. Prize pool to be split equally among all eligible participants who made the correct pick. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 21 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

No Sweat Bet

All customers get a No Sweat Bet to use on any wager on the Vikings vs. Bears game! Click "Claim Now", choose your wager, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet loses, you'll receive the wager amount back in Bonus Bets.

Your wager must have final odds of -200 or longer in order to use the No Sweat Bet.

The promotion expires at 12:00 AM ET on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

50% Profit Boost

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use for any wager on the Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football game! Just click "Claim Now" and apply it to your eligible wager.

The final odds of your wager must be -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

The promotion expires at 12:00AM ET on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

For New FanDuel Customers

Bet $5, Get $300 If Your Bet Wins

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type!

How to Join FanDuel Sportsbook

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit : Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type. Get $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets only if your wager wins (within 72 hours of winning bet settlement).

The promotion expires on October 26th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.