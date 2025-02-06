Best Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Dallas Goedert in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Goedert within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Goedert's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

Dallas Goedert has been a key figure in the playoffs for the Eagles' offense, and he can take advantage of a friendly matchup with the Chiefs.

Dallas Goedert - Receiving Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Goedert has played 92%, 95% and 82% of the snaps through three postseason games. The 82% mark came in a blowout win over the Washington Commanders, meaning he might have been en route to more snaps if the game stayed competitive for four quarters.

He's seen 18 targets across those three games, putting up yardage totals of 47, 56 and 85.

In the Super Bowl, Goedert will face a Chiefs defense that permitted the most yards (70.1) and second-most catches (6.2) per game to TEs in the regular season. Dalton Schultz put up 68 yards on KC in the Divisional Round, although the Chiefs held the Buffalo Bills' TE duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox to 20 combined receiving yards.

Given Goedert's role and the welcoming matchup, I like his chances to go for at least 51 receiving yards on Sunday.

Goedert has been a factor in the first quarter in each of Philly's three playoff games this postseason.

Dallas Goedert - 1st Qtr Receiving Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

He's made at least one first-quarter catch in each playoff game, recording 10, 20 and 4 receiving yards in the opening stanza so far this postseason.

In the Wild Card Round, Goedert had a similarly TE-friendly matchup as what he gets this week as the Los Angeles Rams surrendered the fourth-most receiving yards per game to tight ends. In that clash, Goedert hauled in two passes for 20 yards in the first quarter.

For the season, Goedert averaged 9.5 yards per target, so he's plenty capable of getting nine-plus yards on a single grab, making this an appealing bet.

