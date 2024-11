Best College Football Games Week 12: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

A total of 19 games on the Week 12 college football schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs.

With Week 12 in college football upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview below.

Arkansas vs. Texas

Matchup: No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite: Texas (78.99% win probability)

Texas (78.99% win probability) Spread: Texas (-13.5)

Texas (-13.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC

Navy vs. Tulane

Matchup: No. 25 Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen

No. 25 Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen Projected Favorite: Tulane (68.48% win probability)

Tulane (68.48% win probability) Spread: Tulane (-6.5)

Tulane (-6.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN2

Colorado vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Utes at No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes Projected Favorite: Colorado (77.09% win probability)

Colorado (77.09% win probability) Spread: Colorado (-9.5)

Colorado (-9.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: FOX

Northwestern vs. Ohio State

Matchup: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite: Ohio State (92.86% win probability)

Ohio State (92.86% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-30.5)

Ohio State (-30.5) Total: 43.5

43.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: BTN

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 17 Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 17 Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Favorite: Clemson (63.69% win probability)

Clemson (63.69% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-10.5)

Clemson (-10.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs. Mercer

Matchup: Mercer Bears at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Mercer Bears at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (% win probability)

Alabama (% win probability) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (92.51% win probability)

Notre Dame (92.51% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-22.5)

Notre Dame (-22.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: NBC

Stanford vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Cardinal

No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite: Louisville (95.89% win probability)

Louisville (95.89% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-19.5)

Louisville (-19.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ACC Network

Florida vs. LSU

Matchup: No. 21 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

No. 21 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite: LSU (56.26% win probability)

LSU (56.26% win probability) Spread: LSU (-4.5)

LSU (-4.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC

Purdue vs. Penn State

Matchup: No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at Purdue Boilermakers

No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite: Penn State (96.40% win probability)

Penn State (96.40% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-28.5)

Penn State (-28.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: CBS

SMU vs. Boston College

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at No. 14 SMU Mustangs

Boston College Eagles at No. 14 SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite: SMU (88.85% win probability)

SMU (88.85% win probability) Spread: SMU (-16.5)

SMU (-16.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 24 Missouri Tigers at No. 23 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 24 Missouri Tigers at No. 23 South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite: South Carolina (90.08% win probability)

South Carolina (90.08% win probability) Spread: South Carolina (-12.5)

South Carolina (-12.5) Total: 44.5

44.5 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: SEC Network

San Jose State vs. Boise State

Matchup: No. 13 Boise State Broncos at San Jose State Spartans

No. 13 Boise State Broncos at San Jose State Spartans Projected Favorite: Boise State (87.25% win probability)

Boise State (87.25% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-13.5)

Boise State (-13.5) Total: 61.5

61.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite: Kansas State (72.73% win probability)

Kansas State (72.73% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-8.5)

Kansas State (-8.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (77.45% win probability)

Georgia (77.45% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-9.5)

Georgia (-9.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC

Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Wisconsin Badgers

No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite: Oregon (85.50% win probability)

Oregon (85.50% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-14.5)

Oregon (-14.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: NBC

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Texas A&M (98.79% win probability)

Texas A&M (98.79% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-40.5)

Texas A&M (-40.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: SEC Network

New Mexico vs. Washington State

Matchup: No. 19 Washington State Cougars at New Mexico Lobos

No. 19 Washington State Cougars at New Mexico Lobos Projected Favorite: Washington State (87.12% win probability)

Washington State (87.12% win probability) Spread: Washington State (-13.5)

Washington State (-13.5) Total: 72.5

72.5 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

BYU vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at No. 7 BYU Cougars

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 7 BYU Cougars Projected Favorite: BYU (66.14% win probability)

BYU (66.14% win probability) Spread: BYU (-2.5)

BYU (-2.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

