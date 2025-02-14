2025 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities will begin tonight in San Francisco.

This year's Rising Stars game -- an annual showcase of the league's top rookies and sophomores -- will be stylized as a three-game mini tournament. Four teams -- three of which are comprised of first- and second-year NBA players and one of which is made up of G Leaguers -- will compete.

The format features two first to 40 points semifinal games followed by a first to 25 points championship game. The stakes are a little bit higher this time around, as the winning team will earn a bid to Sunday's NBA All-Star tournament.

Before we dive into the matchups and best bets for the Rising Stars Tournament, let's check out the rosters.

NBA Rising Stars Tournament Rosters

Here's a look at the 2025 NBA Rising Stars rosters:

Team Chris Mullen (Team C): Stephon Castle, Ryan Dunn, Zach Edey, Keyonte George, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Dalton Knecht, Jaylen Wells

Team Mitch Richmond (Team M): Toumani Camara, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Scoot Henderson, Yves Messi, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson

Team Tim Hardaway (Team T): Anthony Black, Triston da Silva, Gradey Dick, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Cason Wallace

Team Jeremy Lin (Team G League): JD Davidson, Mac McClung, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard, Pat Spencer

With that, let's check out the best betting lines for this tournament.

Best Bets for the NBA Rising Stars Tournament

Team G League vs. Team M

Team G League will take on Team M in the semifinal round tonight.

Team M features the best player in this tournament and future perennial All-Star Amen Thompson. There's no doubt they are the more talented group in this matchup.

However, I want to find a way to get positive exposure on Team G League. Remember, these are players who work day in and day out to prove themself in hopes of securing a full-time NBA gig. With the added bonus of potentially competing in Sunday's All-Star Game, this tournament could mean more to Team G League than any other group. I expect their efforts to reflect that.

Bryce McGowens (27.5 points per game) and JD Davidson (26.5 points per game) are each putting up big numbers in the G League this season while Reed Sheppard is a decent three-and-D option.

Instead of taking Team G League's spread at +4.5 points, my favorite way to support them is taking over 73.5 points. Since this game is being played to 40 points, Team G League could theoretically lose by six points for the over to cash. That gives us a little more wiggle room than the spread and serves as a way to bet on Team G League's efforts without asking them to win anything.

Rising Stars Winner

I mentioned that Amen Thompson from Team M is the best player in this tournament. I don't think that's debatable. They also happen to have the easiest route to the championship by playing Team G League in the semis. That's why Team M (+150) is the favorite to win this tournament.

However, I think the most well-rounded group is Team Chris Mullen, and I like their chances to come out on top tonight.

Team C has three-point shooting on lock with Jaylen Wells (37.6% 3P%) and Dalton Knecht in the fold. They also have a strong rim protector in Zach Edey who outsizes everyone in this tournament.

In the event they see Team M in the championship, Edey's size could be a winning factor. Yves Missi serves as Team M's big man but he left last night's New Orleans Pelicans game with a knee injury. We haven't received word on Missi's status for tonight, but I'd say it's definitely in jeopardy after he missed three quarters (and overtime) of a real NBA game just last night.

Team C's biggest weapon is Stephon Castle. He's been the most impressive rookie in the 2024 draft class and currently has the shortest Rookie of the Year odds at +155. Without much exaggeration, Castle has already established himself as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. He's also been scoring 18.1 points per game across the last month despite the San Antonio Spurs being a pretty guard-heavy team.

I think Team C has the biggest edge, so I'll back them to win the Rising Stars Tournament outright at +185 odds.

