FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 8/2/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler ($10,600)

Most will (appropriately) start their DFS build with the 6.5-run total as a pick 'em at Citizens Bank. Why? Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler are squaring off. The Detroit Tigers have tailed off substantially with MLB's fourth-worst OPS against righties in the past 30 days (.676), so I have to give the edge to Wheeler when his Philadelphia Phillies has fared much better against southpaws like Skubal in this time (.787 OPS).

Brandon Woodruff ($10,200)

I don't want to ignore Brandon Woodruff as potentially joining a three-headed race for today's top spot. Woodruff has posted a quality start in three of his four outings, and the exception against the same Washington Nationals he'll face today was perhaps the best start. He struck out 10 over 4.1 innings before bumping into a pitch count. If he can hone his efficiency just slightly better, it's not crazy the righty's ERA (2.01) could exit today's start south of 2.00.

Eury Perez ($8,800)

With Aaron Judge on the IL, the New York Yankees' lineup isn't quite as imposing. After yesterday's gutting loss, the squad's morale might not be perfect, either. That's enough to prefer Eury Perez among today's options in the bargain bin as his 3.85 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 26.3% K rate have showcased ace-quality stuff across 44.0 innings this year.

Stacks to Target

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Christian Yelich ($3,500), Brice Turang ($3,000), Andrew Vaughn ($2,900), and Isaiah Collins ($2,700)

Today's best overall stack, the Milwaukee Brewers, is only made better by the fact they fit with an ace. Jake Irvin is in the bottom 10% for strikeout rate (16.0%), whiff rate (17.4%), and barrel (12.3%) rate allowed yet continues to get turns in the Nats' rotation in front of their weak bullpen. Andrew Vaughn has been a surprise difference-maker in the Brew Crew lineup, posting a 1.247 OPS against righties since joining the team.

Cleveland Guardians

Players to Target: Jose Ramirez ($3,900), Kyle Manzardo ($2,900), Steven Kwan ($2,800), and Gabriel Arias ($2,400)

This is a great spot...but a bad team. We'll see if Bailey Ober's IL stint was a legitimate injury or a "we can't have you pitch anymore" sort of thing. Ober's 4.62 SIERA is poor as he paces for the lowest K rate (18.2%) and highest HR/9 allowed (2.05) of his career. The Minnesota Twins have the third-worst reliever xFIP in the past month (4.72), too. The Cleveland Guardians stink, but Gabriel Arias' 58.3% hard-hit rate in the last 30 days against righties could finally give Jose Ramirez some help.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jesus Sanchez ($3,200), Jose Altuve ($3,100), Victor Caratini ($2,800), and Carlos Correa ($2,700)

The vibes are solid with the Houston Astros after a Carlos Correa union came in conjunction with acquiring Jesus Sanchez as the left-handed stick the team has sorely lacked since Yordan Alvarez's injury. This new-look lineup should have a good day at MLB's second-best park for hitters when Walker Buehler (4.82 SIERA) nor a bottom-12 Boston Red Sox bullpen in the past month (4.18 xFIP) aren't particularly menacing.

