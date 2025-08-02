3 MLB Best Bets and Props for Braves vs. Reds in the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds?

History will be made in tonight's Braves-Reds game from Bristol Motor Speedway, where track officials expect a record 85,000 fans or so to be on site to see the game. Ironically enough, fans should see high speeds as if the NASCAR Cup Series was in town based on tonight's pitching matchup.

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for the MLB Speedway Classic (Braves vs. Reds)

First 5 Innings Total Runs Under Aug 2 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's amazing things worked out this way.

If you like speed, tonight's pitching matchup has plenty of it. Fireballers Spencer Strider and Chase Burns will happen to toe the slab against each other, and that should make tonight's game pretty quick and competitive.

Strider has re-announced himself as one of baseball's best with a 3.64 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 28.3% K rate in 77.2 innings since returning from his elbow injury. I'm not expecting too many issues for him against a Reds club that, adjusted for park, isn't strong against righties (102 wRC+).

Burns' 6.26 ERA shows a much bumpier road, but a lot of it has been bad luck. He's actually got a dominant 2.84 SIERA and 35.7% K rate behind the actual, so a trip outside Great American Ball Park should be welcomed. Atlanta has tumbled out of contention on their inability to hit right-handed pitching (101 wRC+) despite the name value of their order.

Both of these starters are favored to enter the sixth inning in positive matchups. The first-five under is a good way to encapsulate both to shove.

However, for the full-game moneyline, I have to side with Atlanta. In addition to Strider finding a way to produce better results than Burns all season, their bullpen has performed much better in the past 30 days (3.39 xFIP) than Cincinnati's (4.23 xFIP).

Spencer Strider Pitching Specials Spencer Strider Pitching Specials Spencer Strider to go 3 Up 3 Down in the 1st Inning +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Here's a fun prop for Spencer Strider, too.

In the bottom of the first, Strider is +105 to set down a projected order of Gavin Lux, Matt McLain, and Elly De La Cruz. I'll back him to do just that.

Cincinnati shifted TJ Friedl to the reserve list on Friday, leaving Lux and McLain as an uninspiring duo to start the game. They've got a sub-85 wRC+ and 23.0% strikeout rate or higher in the last 30 days against right-handed pitching -- and Strider will only make both worse compared to average.

De La Cruz has a .985 OPS against righties in this time, so he's -- obviously -- the biggest obstacle. Elly's 45.0% swing rate is still just a little loose opposite Strider in these two's first career matchup, though.

Nerves could be a factor on both sides, but away from their hitter-friendly venue in the past month, the Reds have a pitiful .360 OPS in the first inning. They're a particularly weak offense for FanDuel to leave this line at plus money.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.