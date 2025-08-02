5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 8/2/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

After yesterday's 9-3 drubbing, the Toronto Blue Jays are poised to bounce back today.

They'll try to do so behind Kevin Gausman, whose 3.83 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 24.3% K rate this season have shown a return to form. He should have minimal issues with a Kansas City Royals lineup that is 26th in OPS against righties this season (.693) and didn't make substantial shifts at the deadline.

Meanwhile, I'm a bit more skeptical of K.C.'s Noah Cameron despite a clean 2.44 ERA to this stage. His SIERA (3.96) is much higher with middling flyball (39.5%) and hard-hit (38.2%) rates allowed. He's facing a right-hand-dominant Jays lineup that has crushed southpaws all season (.745 team OPS).

Add in that, over the last 30 days, Toronto's bullpen (3.50 xFIP) has been much stronger than Kansas City's (4.38), and this feels like a generous price to back the home side to even the series.

Projected to hit a favorable third in the order for a ribby, it's surprising this line is so much longer for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. than it is for the slow-footed first baseman to score a run (-125).

Vladdy has decimated opposite-handed pitching all season, and it's getting scarier for lefties by the day. In the past 30 days, Guerrero Jr. has an 1.119 OPS, .238 ISO, and 47.1% hard-hit rate in this split across 26 plate appearances (PAs). He's posted 5 RBI in this sample.

Righties' hard-hit rate against Cameron (29.0%) isn't high, but Guerrero Jr. makes loud contact against all. That, plus the southpaw likely regressing from a .227 BABIP at some point, keep Toronto in the mix to chain together hits in Saturday's effort.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.72 median RBI from Guerrero in today's tilt, implying closer to -105 odds for at least one.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

The stage is set perfectly to fade perhaps one of the most unusual baseball games of all-time in betting markets today.

The Colorado Rockies erased a 9-0 deficit to win 17-16 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in a game that featured 40 hits and 10 different pitchers. Here's the problem, though. These teams aren't primed to keep that pace -- especially when it's Paul Skenes Day for the visitors.

Skenes' starts all have a similar tenor. He's a star with a 3.14 SIERA and 28.3% strikeout rate, yet the righty doesn't get run support. He's gotten more than five team runs in a start just five times all season.

Pittsburgh could struggle again here, too. They've got an abysmal 68 wRC+ against lefties in the past month as Austin Gomber has figured out things a bit, entering this tilt doing a decent job suppressing hard contact (36.3% rate) despite a 5.44 SIERA as he lacks whiff upside.

I'm expecting both teams to lean on these starters in positive splits after yesterday's bullpen usage. Today's game should look a lot different than Friday's.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics

Two struggling hurlers at one of MLB's friendliest parks for home runs should produce fireworks here.

It's kind of hard to say J.T. Ginn is "struggling", though, because his results have been so much better than he deserves. Despite 1.84 HR/9 allowed, the Athletics' righty has a 3.03 SIERA because of a K rate (26.6%) that significantly has outperformed his swinging-strike rate (10.2%). I'm not sure the whiffs keep coming.

Meanwhile, Zac Gallen's disastrous campaign rolls on in Sacramento, too. He's allowed at least four earned in three straight starts, scuffling with the long ball (1.63 HR/9) and a hefty amount of barrels (11.5% rate allowed) himself this season.

Both of these clubs were sellers at the deadline, but even with the Arizona Diamondbacks subbing out Eugenio Suarez, most of these two's best bullpen arms hit the road. This one could approach double digits on both sides if the starters struggle.

Gallen's contact splits require a same-handed bat for the best chance at a bomb. The A's have a bruiser that can help.

Brent Rooker has taken a backseat to Nick Kurtz's unbelievable month, but he's still crushing righties himself for a .906 OPS, .297 ISO, 41.8% flyball rate, and 34.5% hard-hit rate over his last 30 days (or 81 PAs). These results include five bombs.

"The Milkman" has coughed up 1.84 HR/9 to righties compared to just 1.38 to lefties, pushing Rooker above Kurtz when both are definitely still live.

At FDR's projected 0.35 median home runs, I'd have expected to see Rooker closer to +239 for a home run in this delightful matchup. Despite no dinger last night, it would be his third homer in four games.

