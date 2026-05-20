Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (33-16) vs. Miami Marlins (22-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-194) | MIA: (+162)

ATL: (-194) | MIA: (+162) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 6-3, 1.96 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-4, 4.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (6-3) to the mound, while Janson Junk (2-4) will answer the bell for the Marlins. When Sale starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Marlins have gone 4-5-0 ATS in Junk's nine starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 1-2 in Junk's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.5%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The Braves vs Marlins moneyline has Atlanta as a -194 favorite, while Miami is a +162 underdog at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -102 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -118.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on May 20, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 27, or 73%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won four of five games when listed as at least -194 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 49 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 32-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins are 4-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19% of those games).

Miami has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-18-1).

The Marlins have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 20-28-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 53 hits, batting .283 this season with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .594.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Olson has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, three walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .291 with a .494 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 44 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Dubon heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .401 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins. He's batting .319 while slugging .495.

He ranks eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Edwards enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Liam Hicks has collected 44 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a .497 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .214 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

5/19/2026: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2026: 12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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