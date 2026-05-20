Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (23-26) vs. Chicago White Sox (24-23)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and CHSN

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172)

SEA: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.02 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-3, 4.10 ERA

The probable pitchers are Emerson Hancock (3-2) for the Mariners and Sean Burke (2-3) for the White Sox. When Hancock starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. When Hancock starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The White Sox have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Burke starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Burke's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.8%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. White Sox reveal Seattle as the favorite (-146) and Chicago as the underdog (+124) on the road.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Mariners are +142 to cover, and the White Sox are -172.

The over/under for the Mariners versus White Sox contest on May 20 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 22, or 48.9%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 11 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 18-31-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 20 of the 40 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Chicago is 7-12 (winning only 36.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-20-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 26-19-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (54) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .260 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .251 with a .421 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has six home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami paces his team with 40 hits and a .379 OBP. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .564.

He is currently 101st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Colson Montgomery is batting .234 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .372 slugging percentage leads his team.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/18/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/10/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/9/2026: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2026: 12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/6/2025: 8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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