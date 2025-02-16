Best Bets and Player Props for the NBA All-Star Tournament

Tonight's NBA All-Star Game will be a first as the league continues to try to fix what hasn't been a great show for years.

On paper, this format is at least interesting because everyone can take a rooting angle. The Association has used TNT stars to divvy tonight's talent into a four-team tournament.

First, Kenny Smith's "Young Stars" battle Charles Barkley's "Global Stars", which have plenty of international flavor. Then, Shaquille O'Neal's veteran-laden "OGs" take on Candace Parker's "Rising Stars", which is also "Team C" that emerged as Friday's Rising Stars Challenge winner plus one roster addition: Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets.

It's first to 40 points wins, and then those winners will square off for cash prizes in the finale.

We want to bet this thing, though! Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

NBA All-Star Tournament Betting Picks

Team Kenny's Young Stars vs. Team Chuck's Global Stars

This moneyline seems incorrect in theory considering the talent that Team Chuck is down.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic aren't playing from this category, or they'd conceivably have been favored to win it all. In an exhibition format, I don't mind backing the group of players with arguably the most to prove. Players like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Cade Cunningham that were elected by their play but not seen as entrenched stars or global names? That's got to sting.

In a quick race to 40, everyone on Team Kenny averages at least 1.5 makes from three per game except Evan Mobley. Team Chuck has two that don't qualify, which doesn't even count Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic as suboptimal three-point threats.

Staying on the three-time MVP for a minute, Jokic's game also typically doesn't fit well in this setting. He's a -28 on the floor over his last three appearances. That's an early advantage for the Young Stars starters that I believe carries them to 40 points first.

I'm sure Tyler Herro has heard the noise LaMelo Ball should be here instead. Well, Ball injured his ankle, and Herro would have been here anyway. Awkward.

What better way to silence the doubters than to drain a pair of triples in the game? Herro is fully capable, averaging 7.2 attempts from downtown per game and making them at a solid clip (38.0%) in his first season as the Miami Heat's true leading scorer.

Herro might start the game on the bench, but his game translates extremely well to this setting. He's off the board in the triples market, but six points work the same -- and don't discount his ability to throw it down.

Team Shaq's OGs vs. Team Candace's Rising Stars

It's amazing we'll get a "Pros vs. Joes" betting angle in an All-Star Game, but this is the unique twist of the format.

The Rising Stars -- as respectfully as possible -- are going to play their fannies off to compete with some of the game's greatest players ever. Team Shaq has six guys who made the NBA's top 75 for crying out loud.

It's sort of obvious that the NBA slanted a lot of talent onto this "Team C" that did emerge from the game, including three-point bombers like Dalton Knecht, Jaylen Wells, and Stephon Castle. The one-off addition of Amen Thompson as the event's best overall player makes it a bit more obvious.

This line might keep increasing to hold off for a wager, but six points in a game that shouldn't feature intense defense or rebounding is a ton -- especially with the side that has nothing to lose.

I'm guessing Kevin Durant will start for Team Shaq, opening the door for him to bang a couple of triples (or three jumpers) in the first round.

Durant's skill, arguably, has never been higher. He's got a 53.9 eFG% on pull-up jumpers this season, which trails only Herro and Stephen Curry among players taking at least 5.0 a game. Also starting, Curry is -198 in this market.

I don't understand the difference -- especially when the Rising Stars' weakness is size. They've got Castle as a potential guy to check Curry. No one on the opposing squad seems quick or large enough to bother KD.

If I was backing Durant's team to win it all, his +1800 odds to win the NBA All-Star Game MVP look pretty enticing.

NBA 2025 All-Star Winning Team

Team Shaq (+100) is a prohibitive favorite in this market because of the name value of the roster, but an up-and-down contest with the young bucks might take some steam out of a roster that shows six of eight players over the age of 30.

These guys typically don't play back-to-back nights. Now, they'll play back-to-back games? I'd take the field at -120 if FanDuel let me.

Instead, I'll back the young stars with everything to prove this weekend. Quietly, they've got 6 of the top-18 players that made this weekend's trip in player impact estimate (PIE) despite a reputation as being "down" on star power. Some of the names ahead of them, like Jokic or Alperen Sengun, aren't exactly ideal fits to win the NBA All-Star game, either.

This roster has no holes in terms of basketball responsibilities, and guys like Edwards and Brunson are elite competitors. Also, Jaren Jackson Jr. can't get in foul trouble at the All-Star Game, right? At +450, they're a fun horse to back in an event that should only be for small darts and truly responsible gaming.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

