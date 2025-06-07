Best Belmont Stakes Picks According to ChatGPT

Key Takeaways:

Journalism is the strongest contender for the Belmont Stakes, entering off a Preakness victory and a second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner, skipped the Preakness for extra rest, positioning him well for a run at the Belmont.

Baeza, a reliable competitor, placed third in the Derby and returns fresh, making him a solid pick for a top-three finish.

The recommended exacta bet is Journalism over Sovereignty, leveraging Journalism’s tactical speed and Sovereignty’s closing ability.

The final leg of the Triple Crown is here today, and we’re excited to once again bring some of the best picks generated by AI. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty was one of our picks to win in the exacta, while Preakness Stakes winner Journalism was the AI’s favorite to win. Now we’re tackling the Belmont Stakes, known as the “Test of the Champion.”

Traditionally run at Belmont Park just after the Kentucky Derby, the 2025 edition is once again moving to Saratoga Race Course while Belmont undergoes major renovations. Despite the venue change, the stakes remain high, as the competitors will race a 1 1⁄4-mile battle for glory and a $2 million purse.

Understanding Horse Racing Bet Types

This year’s Belmont Stakes betting system is exactly like most other horse races, so if you’re already experienced with horse racing, this will be a refresher for you. Understanding the different wager types is a great place to start if you're new to horse race betting. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most common bet types, from the simplest to the most complex:

2025 Belmont Stakes Bet Types:

Win – Horse must finish 1st.

– Horse must finish 1st. Place – Horse finishes 1st or 2nd.

– Horse finishes 1st or 2nd. Show – Horse finishes 1st, 2nd, or 3rd.

– Horse finishes 1st, 2nd, or 3rd. Exacta – The first two horses in exact order.

– The first two horses in exact order. Trifecta – Top 3 horses finishing in exact order.

– Top 3 horses finishing in exact order. Superfecta – Top 4 horses finishing in exact order.

– Top 4 horses finishing in exact order. Super High Five – Top 5 horses finishing in exact order.

Best Win Bet: Journalism

Much like our prediction for the Kentucky Derby, Journalism is still slated to be the top contender for the Belmont Stakes this year. Having won the Preakness Stakes, Journalism is the AI’s top horse prediction to win the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

With momentum on his side, Journalism is the only horse competing in all three legs of the Triple Crown this year, a testament to both his durability and class.

Drawn in post position No. 7 with 8-5 morning-line odds, Journalism stands out as a well-rounded contender. His tactical speed allows him to stay within striking range without burning out early, and his consistency over longer distances makes him a great fit for the 1¼-mile challenge at Saratoga. With experience, stamina, and a proven record under pressure, Journalism is well-positioned to shine in the Belmont finale.

Best Place Bet: Sovereignty

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is a major threat in the 2025 Belmont Stakes and a strong contender to finish 1st or 2nd. Sovereignty was the Kentucky Derby winner with an impressive late surge, but Sovereignty skipped the Preakness to rest, giving the champion a valuable freshness advantage heading into the final leg of the Triple Crown at the Saratoga race track.

Breaking from post position No. 2 with 2-1 morning-line odds, Sovereignty is known for his powerful finish, which could be especially dangerous in the long Saratoga stretch. Sovereignty comes with a proven ability to close strong, and he has the tools to challenge for the win, or at the very least, secure a top-two finish.

Best Show Bet: Baeza

If you’re looking for a reliable show bet, Baeza is a smart choice with strong potential to finish in the top 3. He ran a solid race to take third in the Kentucky Derby, but skipped the Preakness Stakes to be refreshed at the Belmont.

Starting from post position No. 6 with 4-1 morning-line odds, Baeza brings a blend of consistency and steady improvement that makes him a solid contender. He’s shown he can compete in the Belmont Stakes with some of the best, and his upward trajectory suggests another strong effort and a good finish is likely at Saratoga.

Best Exacta: Journalism over Sovereignty

For those looking to bet on the exacta, taking Journalism over Sovereignty is a safe bet. The exacta bet hinges on Journalism using his speed while Sovereignty is known to be a late closer using his kick to make it down the stretch. Journalism, by contrast, uses tactical speed to keep himself near the front.

Both horses are standout contenders in this way. Journalism with his Preakness win and Triple Crown experience, and Sovereignty with his Kentucky Derby victory and rest advantage. If the race plays out as expected, this exacta has a strong chance of hitting.

Trifecta & Superfecta Picks: Add Baeza & Rodriguez

A solid trifecta play for the 2025 Belmont Stakes is:

1st: Journalism

2nd: Sovereignty

3rd: Baeza

This ticket reflects the top tier of this year’s contenders, combining Journalism’s speedy edge, Sovereignty’s powerful close, and Baeza’s steady consistency. Together, they offer a strong trifecta structure based on form, class, and race setup.

Superfecta Ticket (Add Rodriguez in 4th)

To expand your Belmont Stakes bet into a superfecta, adding Rodriguez into the 4th position can be the right move:

4th: Rodriguez was the winner of the Wood Memorial and is returning from a brief injury layoff and could sneak into the superfecta with a sharp comeback effort.

Tip: Consider boxing your trifecta or superfecta picks to cover all possible finishing orders among your chosen horses. This increases the cost of the bet, but adds valuable flexibility, especially in a deep and competitive field like this one.

Longshot Super High Five: Add Hill Road

If you’re looking to make a Super Five bet, adding Hill Road in the 5th position is recommended for our Belmont Stakes picks. He enters the Belmont Stakes off a sharp win in the Peter Pan Stakes, a key local prep race, and will break from post position No. 1 on Saturday.

With 10-1 morning-line odds, Hill Road offers intriguing under-the-radar value. While he may not be a top-tier threat, his recent form and rail draw give him a realistic shot at hanging on for a finish. He’s a smart addition to round out a Super High Five behind the more proven contenders.

How ChatGPT Made These Picks

We analyzed ChatGPT's results by giving it information from past years’ racing events, as well as expert predictions and analysis of horse wins and performances.

ChatGPT’s selections were generated through a data-driven process that analyzed recent prep race results, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Peter Pan Stakes. It also factored in each horse’s running style, expected pace dynamics, and post position to assess race setup.

Final Thoughts / Summary

FanDuel Racing is coming at bettors with a new approach to betting. Leveraging AI and ChatGPT, our method for betting on the 2025 Belmont Stakes uses these picks that offer an accurate, data-driven perspective. Based on recent form, horse analysis, and historical trends, ChatGPT’s selections are designed to give you a smart edge heading into race day.

Win : Journalism

: Journalism Place : Sovereignty

: Sovereignty Show : Baeza

: Baeza Exacta : Journalism > Sovereignty

: Journalism > Sovereignty Trifecta : Add Baeza

: Add Baeza Superfecta : Add Rodriguez

: Add Rodriguez Super High Five: Add Hill Road

Whether you're building a straight bet or crafting a multi-horse ticket, these choices reflect logical scenarios grounded in performance data, not guesswork.

