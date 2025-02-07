Best A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with A.J. Brown in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Brown within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Brown's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

With a good role and a friendly matchup, Brown could have a big day, and this market is a fun way to bet on just that.

Most Receiving Yards Most Receiving Yards A.J. Brown +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brown has played 93%, 97% and 89% of the snaps in the Eagles' three playoff games. The 89% clip came in the blowout win over the Washington Commanders. If that game had stayed closer, he likely would've played even more snaps.

After a three-target game in the Wild Card Round, Brown has seen eight and seven targets in his past two outings, exploding for six grabs, 96 yards and a touchdown in the aforementioned NFC title game against Washington.

This matchup sets up well for him as Kansas City's defense is a pass-funnel unit, ending the regular season ranked 12th against the run and 18th versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers.

His biggest competition in this market will probably be DeVonta Smith, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. Our model likes Brown's chances as our NFL player projections forecast him for 71.6 receiving yards -- 17.0 more than anyone else. I'm willing to roll the dice on AJB at +200.

We've already talked up why Brown could have a big day, and this is another way to back him.

Brown has displayed a nose for the end zone of late, scoring a touchdown in four of his past six games. He can keep that going in the Super Bowl.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

We mentioned KC's meh pass defense earlier. That defense gave up the ninth-most receiving TDs per game to wideouts (1.12) in the regular season. They permitted two passing touchdowns to receivers in the AFC Championship (Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel) last time out.

Our projections have Brown at 0.38 touchdowns. He should be one of the focal points in the red zone up until the Eagles get into tush-push territory.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl LIX player prop odds to see the full menu of options.

