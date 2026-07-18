Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (48-48) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-40)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Rays.TV

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)

BOS: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 6-2, 4.59 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Patrick Sandoval and the Rays will turn to Ian Seymour (6-2, 4.59 ERA). Sandoval and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Sandoval's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 5-1-0 record against the spread in Seymour's starts. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Seymour start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.6%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rays reveal Boston as the favorite (-120) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Red Sox are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Red Sox-Rays on July 18 is 9.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (48.3%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 21-25 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 45-50-0 in 95 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 15 of the 32 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).

Tampa Bay has a record of 9-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (47.4%).

The Rays have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-48-2).

The Rays have put together a 56-39-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 90 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .547.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 57th, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Abreu has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit eight homers with a team-high .433 SLG this season.

Rafaela brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .227 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Caleb Durbin has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Durbin brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two walks and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 102 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .281 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 32nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Yandy Diaz has a .391 OBP while slugging .479. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .291 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Chandler Simpson has eight doubles, six triples and 18 walks while batting .276.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

7/17/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/17/2026: 10-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2026: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/9/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/10/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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