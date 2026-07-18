Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Athletics versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Nationals Game Info

Athletics (41-56) vs. Washington Nationals (49-49)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Nationals.TV

Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

OAK: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)

OAK: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184) Total: 11 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 7-6, 3.67 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 7-6, 4.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (7-6) to the mound, while Zack Littell (7-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. Ginn's team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Nationals have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Nationals have a 7-3 record in Littell's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (56.7%)

Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Nationals moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Nationals are a +110 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Nationals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Athletics are +152 to cover, while the Nationals are -184 to cover.

Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Athletics-Nationals on July 18, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

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Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won seven of 19 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 97 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 44-53-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 39-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Nationals have a record of 29-28 (50.9%).

The Nationals have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-37-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 55-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.3% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season. He has a .257 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Langeliers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 99th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging in MLB.

Jacob Wilson is batting .282 with a .388 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Wilson heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a triple.

Carlos Cortes has six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Cortes brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .409, a slugging percentage of .570, and has 104 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .278).

He is 38th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Wood takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .277 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Curtis Mead is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Athletics vs Nationals Head to Head

7/17/2026: 23-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

23-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/5/2025: 16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/13/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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