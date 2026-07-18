Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
The Athletics versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Nationals Game Info
- Athletics (41-56) vs. Washington Nationals (49-49)
- Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and Nationals.TV
Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | WSH: (+110)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 7-6, 3.67 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 7-6, 4.90 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (7-6) to the mound, while Zack Littell (7-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. Ginn's team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Nationals have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Nationals have a 7-3 record in Littell's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (56.7%)
Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Nationals moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Nationals are a +110 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Nationals Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Athletics are +152 to cover, while the Nationals are -184 to cover.
Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 11 has been set for Athletics-Nationals on July 18, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
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Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.
- This year, the Athletics have won seven of 19 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 97 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 44-53-0 in 97 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals are 39-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Nationals have a record of 29-28 (50.9%).
- The Nationals have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-37-4 record against the over/under.
- The Nationals have collected a 55-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.3% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season. He has a .257 batting average.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Langeliers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- He is 99th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging in MLB.
- Jacob Wilson is batting .282 with a .388 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.
- Wilson heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a triple.
- Carlos Cortes has six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.
- Cortes brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .409, a slugging percentage of .570, and has 104 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .278).
- He is 38th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Wood takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.
- C.J. Abrams is batting .277 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Garcia is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- Curtis Mead is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
Athletics vs Nationals Head to Head
- 7/17/2026: 23-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/7/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/5/2025: 16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/14/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/13/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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