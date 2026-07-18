Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Giants Game Info

Seattle Mariners (48-50) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-55)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | SF: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | SF: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+164) | SF: +1.5 (-200)

SEA: -1.5 (+164) | SF: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-6, 4.23 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-7, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (7-6) to the mound, while Logan Webb (5-7) will answer the bell for the Giants. Woo and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has a record of 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants are 6-10-0 ATS in Webb's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have a 1-4 record in Webb's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.2%)

Mariners vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Mariners, San Francisco is the underdog at +116, and Seattle is -136 playing at home.

Mariners vs Giants Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -200 to cover.

Mariners vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Giants on July 18, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 43, or 52.4%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious 27 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 97 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 35-62-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Giants have put together a 22-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.9% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 10-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (47.6%).

The Giants have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-43-7).

The Giants are 42-52-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (93) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .253 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Naylor brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .243 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Cole Young has 88 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.311/.390.

Dominic Canzone is batting .261 with a .333 OBP and 40 RBI for Seattle this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .456. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .328.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 55th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt's 100 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 30th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .307.

Rafael Devers has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .246.

Mariners vs Giants Head to Head

7/17/2026: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2025: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/4/2025: 10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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