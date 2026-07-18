France vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Today Third Place

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🥉 WORLD CUP 2026 · THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF · UPDATED ODDS · TOMORROW
Tomorrow, Saturday July 18 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium) · FOX
France vs England: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Saliba ruled out for months · Reece James a doubt · Latest FanDuel odds
FRA -215 To Finish Third · Mbappé Anytime -140
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: WILLIAM SALIBA OFFICIALLY OUT FOR FRANCE, REPORTEDLY NEEDING SURGERY THAT COULD SIDELINE HIM UP TO 5 MONTHS · MAXENCE LACROIX CONFIRMED PREFERRED OVER IBRAHIMA KONATÉ TO REPLACE HIM · THÉO HERNÁNDEZ SET TO RETURN AT LEFT-BACK AFTER DIGNE STRUGGLED VS YAMAL · MANU KONÉ RETURNS TO THE XI · REECE JAMES NOW A DOUBT FOR ENGLAND AFTER RE-INJURING HIMSELF LATE VS ARGENTINA · JARELL QUANSAH BACK AVAILABLE AFTER HIS SUSPENSION · MBAPPÉ NOW AN EVEN HEAVIER FAVORITE AT -140 ANYTIME, STILL CHASING THE GOLDEN BOOT OUTRIGHT
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Third-Place Playoff · Tomorrow · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami · FOX
🇫🇷 France
vs 🏴 England
Saliba Out (Surgery)
Reece James Doubtful
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA -120
ENG +280 · Draw +300
To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -215 · ENG +172
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -260
Correct Score 2-1 +750
⚠️
Updated: Saliba Confirmed Out, James a Doubt
William Saliba's back issue has been confirmed serious enough to require surgery, with reports suggesting he could be out up to 5 months — a significant blow well beyond this match. Maxence Lacroix, who filled in twice already this tournament, is confirmed preferred over Ibrahima Konaté at center-back. Théo Hernández is expected to reclaim the left-back spot after Lucas Digne struggled against Lamine Yamal in the semifinal, and Manu Koné returns to the starting XI after what several outlets called a harsh benching last time out. Backup goalkeeper Brice Samba is also out with a calf injury. For England, Reece James is now a doubt after being forced off late against Argentina with a suspected muscular problem, on top of Jordan Henderson's already-confirmed absence. Jarell Quansah is back available after serving his suspension and should bolster the defensive options.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Malo Gusto · Maxence Lacroix ✅ · Ibrahima Konaté · Théo Hernández ✅
MID
Warren Zaïre-Emery/N'Golo Kanté · Manu Koné ✅
ATT
Ousmane Dembélé/Michael Olise · Rayan Cherki · Désiré Doué/Bradley Barcola
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain)
Saliba out (surgery) · Samba out (calf), Maignan continues in goal
🏴 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Djed Spence · Marc Guéhi · Ezri Konsa · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Kobbie Mainoo · Elliot Anderson
ATT
Morgan Rogers · Eberechi Eze/Jude Bellingham · Marcus Rashford
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐ / Ollie Watkins
Reece James a doubt · Henderson out · Quansah back from suspension as a bench option
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Finish Third
Now even more favored despite Saliba's absence, with Lacroix a proven fill-in and France's overall attacking depth still a level above
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Golden Boot Chase Intensifies
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Now an even heavier favorite than before, still tied with Messi at 8 goals with genuine motivation to pull ahead outright
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Tied For The Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — France 2-1
Unchanged as the price most consistent with a France win, Over 2.5, and Both Teams to Score all landing together
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Rotated Defenses On Both Sides
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Still heavily favored, with Saliba's absence and James's doubtful status only adding to the case for goals on both ends
⭐ Best Bet #5 · A Live Kane-Rotation Beneficiary
Ollie Watkins — Anytime Goalscorer
A genuine value price if Kane's heavy tournament workload results in a rest, handing Watkins a rare starting chance up top
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to finish third + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's strengthened favorite status, both sides' expected rotation, and Mbappé's intensifying Golden Boot chase. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Finish Third" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs England · Third-Place Playoff · Tomorrow
France 2–1 England
Mbappé secures the Golden Boot outright, sending Deschamps off with a bronze medal in his final match despite the Saliba blow. England's own attacking talent, even in rotation, finds a consolation goal before the final whistle.
The Saliba news is a genuine setback, but Lacroix has already proven capable in that role twice this tournament, and it doesn't change our overall read. France's attacking depth remains the deciding factor here, and Mbappé's individual motivation only strengthens the case.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Third-Place Playoff · France vs England · Tomorrow · 5PM ET
Bet France vs England on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime -140 · BTTS Yes -260 · France to finish third -215
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -120 / Draw +300 / England +280 · To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens): France -215 / England +172 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -135 / Draw +300 / England +240 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappé -140, Kane +120, Mateta +135, Thuram +140, Dembélé +165, Toney +180, Watkins +185, Olise +200, Barcola +220, Doué +220, Cherki +230, Bellingham +240 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -220, Olise -135, Cherki -130, Mateta -125, Dembélé -120, Thuram -120 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -1100, Mateta -390, Thuram -340, Kane -300, Dembélé -250, Watkins -250 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +1100, Draw 0-0 +2200, England 0-1 +1900, France 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +750, England 0-2 +2700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, England 1-2 +1200, France 3-0 +1800 · BTTS Yes -260 / No +194 · William Saliba officially out for France, requiring surgery, could be out up to 5 months · Maxence Lacroix confirmed preferred over Ibrahima Konate · Brice Samba also out (calf) · Reece James a doubt for England after re-injury vs Argentina · Jordan Henderson already out · Jarell Quansah back from suspension · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Tomorrow, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER