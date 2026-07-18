France vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Today Third Place

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Updated: Saliba Confirmed Out, James a Doubt

William Saliba's back issue has been confirmed serious enough to require surgery, with reports suggesting he could be out up to 5 months — a significant blow well beyond this match. Maxence Lacroix, who filled in twice already this tournament, is confirmed preferred over Ibrahima Konaté at center-back. Théo Hernández is expected to reclaim the left-back spot after Lucas Digne struggled against Lamine Yamal in the semifinal, and Manu Koné returns to the starting XI after what several outlets called a harsh benching last time out. Backup goalkeeper Brice Samba is also out with a calf injury. For England, Reece James is now a doubt after being forced off late against Argentina with a suspected muscular problem, on top of Jordan Henderson's already-confirmed absence. Jarell Quansah is back available after serving his suspension and should bolster the defensive options.