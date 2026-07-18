Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-36) vs. New York Yankees (54-43)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

LAD: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-6, 4.81 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-7, 4.15 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (4-6) against the Yankees and Ryan Weathers (3-7). Sheehan and his team are 6-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sheehan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-9. The Yankees have a 6-11-0 ATS record in Weathers' 17 starts that had a set spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for two Weathers starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)

Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Yankees Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Yankees. The Dodgers are +146 to cover, and the Yankees are -176.

Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Yankees on July 18, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 61, or 63.5%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 61 times in 96 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 45 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 44-54-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have won seven of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.7%).

New York has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-50-3).

The Yankees are 45-49-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 98 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Andy Pages has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 48th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.482) powered by 39 extra-base hits.

Max Muncy is batting .260 with a .356 OBP and 42 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has racked up an on-base percentage of .373, a slugging percentage of .601, and has 96 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .282).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Rice enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with a double, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 76th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head

7/17/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/1/2025: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/31/2025: 18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2025: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/30/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2024: 11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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