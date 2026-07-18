Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (62-36) vs. New York Yankees (54-43)
- Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | NYY: (-104)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-6, 4.81 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-7, 4.15 ERA
The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (4-6) against the Yankees and Ryan Weathers (3-7). Sheehan and his team are 6-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sheehan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-9. The Yankees have a 6-11-0 ATS record in Weathers' 17 starts that had a set spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for two Weathers starts this season -- they split the games.
Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)
Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.
Dodgers vs Yankees Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Yankees. The Dodgers are +146 to cover, and the Yankees are -176.
Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Yankees on July 18, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
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Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 61, or 63.5%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 61 times in 96 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 45 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers are 44-54-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Yankees have won seven of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.7%).
- New York has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Yankees have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-50-3).
- The Yankees are 45-49-0 ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 98 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .543.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Andy Pages has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is 48th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.482) powered by 39 extra-base hits.
- Max Muncy is batting .260 with a .356 OBP and 42 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice has racked up an on-base percentage of .373, a slugging percentage of .601, and has 96 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .282).
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Rice enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with a double, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 76th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.
- Trent Grisham is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Jazz Chisholm is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks.
Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head
- 7/17/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/1/2025: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/31/2025: 18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/30/2025: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 10/30/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/29/2024: 11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
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