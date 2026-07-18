Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (45-52) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-60)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and DSN

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-196) | LAA: (+164)

DET: (-196) | LAA: (+164) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106)

DET: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 5-5, 3.09 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-2, 7.55 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (5-5) against the Angels and Grayson Rodriguez (3-2). Skubal and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skubal's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-6). When Rodriguez starts, the Angels are 4-3-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 3-3 record in Rodriguez's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65.9%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -196 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Angels are -106 to cover, and the Tigers are -113.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels, on July 18, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 27, or 55.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has been a -196 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 50-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels are 28-48 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-50-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 51-46-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 86 hits, which is best among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .262 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.464) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Greene takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles and five walks.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 67 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 68 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .237 and slugging .474.

He ranks 110th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Zach Neto is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 110th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up a team-high .391 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .273 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

7/17/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2026: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2026: 10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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