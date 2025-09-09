FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Bengals vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

Data Skrive

Bengals vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

NFL action on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bengals win (59.7%)

Bengals vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Bengals are -106 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -114 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Jaguars Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Bengals-Jaguars on Sept. 14, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bengals vs Jaguars Moneyline

The Bengals vs Jaguars moneyline has Cincinnati as a -176 favorite, while Jacksonville is a +148 underdog on the road.

Bengals vs Jaguars Betting Trends

  • The Bengals covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
  • The Bengals had an ATS record of 7-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more last season.
  • In 17 Cincinnati games last year, 11 went over the total.
  • Against the spread, the Jaguars were 10-7-0 last year.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 3.5 points or more, Jacksonville went 8-3 last season.
  • Out of the 17 Jaguars' games last season, nine went over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Bengals vs. Jaguars analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bengals vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CIN: (-176) | JAX: (+148)
  • Spread: CIN: -3.5 (-106) | JAX: +3.5 (-114)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

