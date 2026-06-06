Belmont Stakes Payouts: How Much Do the Winners Really Make?

The Belmont Stakes is one of the oldest and most storied horse races in America, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Test of the Champion. But while most fans are watching to see who crosses the wire first, the $2 million purse is quietly getting carved up into pieces before the winner has even reached the winner's circle.

Here's exactly how the prize money flows in the 2026 Belmont Stakes, from the total purse all the way down to what the jockey actually deposits in the bank on Monday morning.

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Belmont Winnings: How Much Money Does the Winner Get?

Belmont Stakes Purse This Year 2026: $2 Million Total

The Belmont Stakes carries a $2 million purse in 2026, unchanged from 2025 and identical to what the Preakness offered this year. Where the Belmont differs from the Preakness is in how widely the money gets spread. The Preakness pays only the top five finishers, but the Belmont shares the wealth all the way down to eighth place. Even the seventh and eighth finishers leave Saratoga with $20,000 apiece.

Here's how the $2 million breaks down:

Finish Purse Share Amount 1st (Winner) 60% $1,200,000 2nd Place 18% $360,000 3rd Place 10% $200,000 4th Place 5% $100,000 5th Place 3% $60,000 6th Place 2% $40,000 7th Place 1% $20,000 View Full Table ChevronDown

How Much Does the Winning Owner Make at the Belmont Stakes?

The owner of the winning horse takes home the largest share of the first-place purse. Under the standard arrangement used across American thoroughbred racing, the owner receives 80% of the winner's share, which works out to $960,000 in the 2026 Belmont before expenses are factored in.

But that $960,000 isn't pure profit. Getting a horse to the Belmont starting gate is expensive. Triple Crown nominated horses paid fees at various checkpoints earlier in the year, and entry and starting fees for the race itself run into the thousands. Then there are the year-round costs of owning and campaigning a serious thoroughbred: training fees, veterinary bills, transportation, farrier costs, and staffing. A horse competing at the Grade 1 level can cost $60,000 to $100,000 or more annually just to maintain and develop. Winning the Belmont is enormously valuable, but it rarely represents the windfall it appears to be for owners who have been investing in a horse for two or three years.

It's also worth noting that few racehorses at this level have a single owner. Several of this year's contenders are owned by partnerships, syndicates, or large racing operations where multiple parties hold fractional shares. The winning owner's check gets divided accordingly. A horse owned by a 10-person syndicate where each partner holds an equal share would net each individual roughly $96,000 before expenses, still a meaningful return, but a far cry from the headline number.

How Much Does the Winning Trainer Make at the Belmont Stakes?

The winning trainer typically receives 10% of the first-place prize money, or $120,000 in the 2026 Belmont. It's a standard arrangement across North American racing, and it applies whether the trainer is a Hall of Famer or a first-time Belmont starter.

For the trainers in this year's field, here's what a win on Saturday means:

Trainer Horse(s) Trainer's Cut (Est.) Todd Pletcher Renegade, Powershift $120,000 Bill Mott Chief Wallabee $120,000 Chad Brown Emerging Market, Growth Equity, Ottinho $120,000 Brad Cox Commandment $120,000 Cherie DeVaux Golden Tempo $120,000 Doug O'Neill Vitruvian Man $120,000

The trainer's fee is pre-tax. After federal and state income taxes, the actual take-home is considerably smaller, though a Belmont win carries career value that extends well beyond any single payday. Winning the final jewel of the Triple Crown elevates a trainer's profile for years, attracting owners with better horses and bigger budgets.

There is plenty of history riding on this group. Todd Pletcher has already won the Belmont four times (Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013, Tapwrit in 2017, and Mo Donegal in 2022), and he saddles two runners on Saturday in Renegade and Powershift. A fifth victory would place him among the most decorated Belmont trainers of the modern era. Bill Mott is the defending winner, having taken the 2025 running with Sovereignty, and he trains second choice Chief Wallabee. Brad Cox, who conditions Commandment, won the race in 2021 with Essential Quality. And Cherie DeVaux, who trains Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, is already the first woman to train a Derby winner. A Belmont victory would make her just the second woman ever to condition a Belmont Stakes champion, after Jena Antonucci with Arcangelo in 2023, a storyline worth far more in future opportunities than the check itself.

How Much Does the Winning Jockey Make in the Belmont Stakes?

The winning jockey's share is where the numbers get most interesting, because what looks like a $120,000 payday goes through several layers before it becomes money in the bank.

The jockey's gross take is 10% of the first-place purse, or $120,000. But from that figure, a standard 25% goes to the jockey's agent (who books rides and negotiates fees), and an additional 5% typically goes to the valet who assists with equipment and saddling. After those deductions, the jockey's net take-home is approximately $84,000 before taxes.

Jockeys who finish second or third earn a smaller percentage, typically 5% of their horse's purse share. After agent and valet fees, that works out to roughly $12,600 for second place and $7,000 for third. Jockeys finishing fourth through last receive a minimum riding fee, which is typically in the range of $500 to $1,000.

Where the $1.2 Million First-Place Purse Goes

Recipient Share Amount (Pre-Tax) Owner(s) 80% $960,000 Trainer 10% $120,000 Jockey (gross) 10% $120,000 Jockey's agent (deducted from jockey) ~2.5% -$30,000 Jockey's valet (deducted from jockey) ~0.5% -$6,000 Jockey's net take-home ~7% ~$84,000

How Does the Belmont Purse Compare to the Rest of the Triple Crown?

The Belmont sits level with the Preakness in the Triple Crown purse hierarchy and well below the Kentucky Derby.

Race Total Purse 1st Place Kentucky Derby $5,000,000 $3,100,000 Preakness Stakes $2,000,000 $1,200,000 Belmont Stakes $2,000,000 $1,200,000

The Kentucky Derby's $5 million purse dwarfs the other two legs. It is two and a half times what the Preakness and Belmont each offer, and Golden Tempo banked $3.1 million for winning it back in May. The gap helps explain why the financial calculus of the spring campaign is so different for each leg. By the time the Belmont rolls around, connections are weighing a $1.2 million purse against the long-term value of a fresh, healthy horse, and several Derby and Preakness runners chose to skip Saratoga entirely rather than run back on short rest.

The Real Value of Winning Goes Beyond the Purse

For owners and connections, the Belmont purse is almost a secondary consideration compared to what a win does for a horse's long-term commercial value. A winner of the final jewel of the Triple Crown immediately becomes a more attractive stallion prospect. Stud fees for top-level winners can run into the tens of thousands of dollars per cover, and a single breeding season for a high-profile horse can generate more revenue than a dozen race purses combined. Golden Tempo, a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, would only sharpen an already valuable pedigree with a win at Saratoga.

For jockeys and trainers, the math is similarly long-tailed. A Belmont win puts a name on a resume that commands bigger fees, more prominent rides, and opportunities that compound for years. For Chad Brown, who saddles three runners and is based in New York, a first Belmont victory would finally land the one major he has never won in his home state. For Cherie DeVaux, a win would cap a historic spring with a milestone no amount of purse money can fully capture.

There is one more layer of meaning this year. The 2026 running is the third and final Belmont Stakes at Saratoga before the race returns to a rebuilt Belmont Park in 2027, where it will once again be run at its traditional 1 1/2 miles. Whoever wins on Saturday becomes the last Belmont champion crowned at the Spa, a footnote that will follow this horse through the record books long after the check clears.

The Test of the Champion has been worth chasing since 1867, and the money is only part of why.

Check out all of our Belmont picks and analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

Which Belmont Stakes longshots have the best chance to win?

In general, horses with the stamina to handle the distance of the race are well set, as are horses with good tactical speed. Specifically for 2026, Powershift and Growth Equity are the most live long shots because they are expected to be forward in the pack.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.