UFC at the White House: Everything You Need to Know About UFC Freedom 250

The UFC is making history on June 14, 2026, by hosting the first-ever live professional sporting event on the South Lawn of the White House. Officially called UFC Freedom 250, the event is part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations and also coincides with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. Here's everything you need to know.

FanDuel Sportsbook's UFC betting odds feature UFC Freedom 250 odds for every fight.

Freedom 250 UFC White House Key Facts, Things to Know

What Is UFC Freedom 250?

UFC Freedom 250 is a major mixed martial arts event headlined by a UFC Lightweight Championship unification bout between undisputed champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje. The card features seven fights in total, including a co-main event interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

The event was first announced by President Trump in July 2025 during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, and UFC CEO Dana White officially confirmed the plans in August 2025. The promotion is covering the full cost of staging the event — an estimated $60 million — with no taxpayer money involved.

When Is UFC Freedom 250?

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and will stream live on Paramount+, with a simulcast on CBS — marking one of the rare times a UFC card has aired on network television. There is no pay-per-view requirement.

The event week actually kicks off on Friday, June 12, with fighter face-offs at the Lincoln Memorial (free and open to the public at 8 PM ET). A two-day UFC Freedom Fest follows at The Ellipse on June 13–14, featuring weigh-ins, live music, meet-and-greets, and a free watch party.

Where Is UFC Freedom 250 Being Held?

The fights take place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. A custom Octagon will be constructed for the event, with the White House and Washington Monument serving as the backdrop. Fighters are expected to walk out from the Oval Office directly to the cage — a first in the sport's history.

The surrounding Ellipse Park will also be transformed into a massive fan zone, with large screens and stages capable of hosting up to 85,000 spectators watching the fights live.

Who Can Attend UFC at the White House?

Attending the fights on the South Lawn is by invitation only — there are no general tickets for sale to the public.

Here's how the approximately 4,300 seats on the South Lawn are being allocated:

~1,000 seats – Reserved for President Trump's personal guests and invitees

– Reserved for President Trump's personal guests and invitees ~200 seats – Dana White's personal allocation

– Dana White's personal allocation ~200 seats – TKO CEO Ari Emanuel's allocation

– TKO CEO Ari Emanuel's allocation Remaining majority – Reserved for U.S. military personnel, with all branches of the military represented

Reports have also surfaced of premium VIP packages being offered to "high rollers" at a reported price of around $1.5 million, which includes access to multiple UFC events, reserved seating, weigh-ins, receptions, and more.

For the general public, approximately 85,000 free tickets are available for the watch party at The Ellipse, the public park just south of the White House. Fans can register for these free tickets through the UFC's official channels.

What Will Security Look Like for UFC at the White House?

Security for UFC Freedom 250 is unlike anything seen at a typical sporting event. The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed the event will carry a Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) — the highest security classification available, typically reserved for the Super Bowl or major presidential events.

Both the South Lawn fights on June 14 and the Fan Fest at The Ellipse on June 13 will operate under SEAR Level 1 measures, which can include:

Explosive detection canine teams

Cyber risk assessments

Venue screening and security checkpoints

Field intelligence teams

Air security and tactical operations support

A no-drone zone over the area

Ground security and perimeter surveillance

Attendees should expect extensive screening before entering any part of the event footprint.

Where Will President Trump Sit for White House UFC?

While the exact seating arrangement for President Trump has not been officially disclosed, Trump holds 1,000 tickets to the event and is expected to be present cageside on the South Lawn. He has been a regular attendee at UFC events in recent years, typically seated in the front row near the Octagon. Given that this event is taking place on his own property and on his 80th birthday, his presence at ringside is widely anticipated.

How Is the Freedom 250 Being Regulated?

Because the White House grounds are federal property, the District of Columbia Combat Sports Commission does not have jurisdiction over the event. The UFC is self-regulating, with the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) serving as an independent third-party adviser on regulatory operations. As a result, fight outcomes from UFC Freedom 250 will not count on fighters' official regulatory records in the traditional sense.

How to Watch White House UFC Freedom 250

If you can't make it to D.C., UFC Freedom 250 is available to watch live on Paramount+ with any subscription tier, and simulcast on CBS. The event will also be available on demand after the broadcast concludes for all Paramount+ subscribers.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest UFC odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the UFC betting odds for all upcoming fights.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.