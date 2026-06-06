UFC Freedom 250 Tickets: How to Get Into the White House Fight

Getting into UFC Freedom 250 is unlike any ticketing process in sports history. With only around 4,300 seats available on the White House South Lawn and the vast majority going to military personnel and invited guests, here's what you need to know about how access works — and how you can still be part of this historic event.

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UFC White House Tickets (Freedom 250)

Can You Buy UFC Freedom 250 Tickets?

No. There are no general tickets for sale for the fights on the South Lawn of the White House. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the event is essentially invite-only for the main venue. The 4,300-seat capacity on the South Lawn is allocated as follows:

~1,000 seats – President Trump's invitees

– President Trump's invitees ~200 seats – Dana White's personal allocation

– Dana White's personal allocation ~200 seats – TKO CEO Ari Emanuel's allocation

– TKO CEO Ari Emanuel's allocation Majority of remaining seats – U.S. military personnel (all branches represented)

Dana White summarized it simply: "Most of them will be military."

VIP Access: The $1.5 Million Package

For high-net-worth fans, reports have emerged of ultra-premium VIP packages being offered at a reported price of around $1.5 million. According to reporting by Ariel Helwani, these packages include:

Access to multiple UFC events

Reserved seating on the South Lawn

Ceremonial weigh-in access

VIP receptions

Live concert access

Floor tickets to UFC 329

These packages are not publicly available and are being offered by invitation to a select group of individuals.

Free Tickets: The Ellipse Watch Party

If you don't have a personal connection to the Trump or White inner circle, the best way to experience UFC Freedom 250 in person is through the free watch party at The Ellipse — the public park directly south of the White House.

Dana White confirmed that approximately 85,000 free tickets will be available for the Ellipse watch party. The setup will include massive screens, stages, live entertainment, and the full atmosphere of a major event just steps from where the actual fights are happening.

How to get Ellipse tickets:

Registration is free through the UFC's official website

A temporary $1 security authorization to a payment card is used to verify identity

Ticket requests are fulfilled by random drawing

You will receive a confirmation email if your request is selected

All ages are welcome, and ADA accommodations are available for those with accessibility needs.

Full Fight Week Access (Also Free)

Even without a ticket to the fights, there are multiple free events across the week you can attend:

Friday, June 12 — Fighter Face-Offs at the Lincoln Memorial Free and open to the public at 8 PM ET. Watch the UFC Freedom 250 fighters face off for the first time at one of Washington's most iconic landmarks.

Saturday, June 13 — Freedom Fest at The Ellipse Free (ticketed) event featuring the Zac Brown Band, ceremonial weigh-ins, meet-and-greets, live shows with UFC athletes, celebrity appearances, and interactive experiences. Gates open at 3:30 PM ET.

Sunday, June 14 — Watch Party at The Ellipse Free (ticketed) watch party beginning at 3:30 PM ET, with the main card starting at 8:00 PM ET on large outdoor screens.

Travel Tips for UFC Freedom 250

Given the scale of the event, Washington, D.C. will be extremely busy the weekend of June 14. A few things to plan for:

Hotels: Book as early as possible. D.C. hotels near the National Mall are expected to be fully booked well in advance.

Book as early as possible. D.C. hotels near the National Mall are expected to be fully booked well in advance. Transportation: Traffic and road closures around the White House area will be significant. Public transit (Metro) is strongly recommended over driving.

Traffic and road closures around the White House area will be significant. Public transit (Metro) is strongly recommended over driving. Security lines: SEAR Level 1 security means extensive screening at all entry points. Plan to arrive well before your event start time.

SEAR Level 1 security means extensive screening at all entry points. Plan to arrive well before your event start time. Weather: The event goes on rain or shine. Only lightning would cause a delay, according to Dana White.

Watch From Home Instead

If the trip to D.C. isn't in the cards, UFC Freedom 250 streams live on Paramount+ and CBS starting at 8:00 PM ET — no pay-per-view purchase required.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.