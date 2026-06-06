FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Seize Control, Take 2-0 Series Lead -- Is It Over?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Seize Control, Take 2-0 Series Lead -- Is It Over?

The New York Knicks are firmly in command after winning a nail-biter in Game 2 at the San Antonio Spurs to take a 2-0 series lead. What has that done to the NBA Finals odds?

Let's take a look.

All NBA Finals odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Finals Odds: NBA Championship Odds for 2026

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner
New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Knicks vs Spurs Game 3 Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

San Antonio Spurs
@
New York Knicks
Jun 9 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup