NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Seize Control, Take 2-0 Series Lead -- Is It Over?

The New York Knicks are firmly in command after winning a nail-biter in Game 2 at the San Antonio Spurs to take a 2-0 series lead. What has that done to the NBA Finals odds?

Let's take a look.

All NBA Finals odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Finals Odds: NBA Championship Odds for 2026

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 NBA Finals Winner New York Knicks -490 San Antonio Spurs +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Knicks vs Spurs Game 3 Odds

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.