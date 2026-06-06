MLB Home Run Picks: Ohtani and Ramirez Among Today's Best Home Run Bets

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Shohei Ohtani (+250)

José Ramírez (+360)

Corey Seager (+410)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Bets: HR Props and Picks for Today

Shohei Ohtani (+250) -- Ohtani is slugging at a .511 rate with 10 home runs in 57 games and carries elite underlying power metrics that suggest even better output ahead. Friendly matchup with RHP Jack Kochanowicz

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Shohei Ohtani +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

José Ramírez (+360) -- Ramírez continues to rake, amassing a .366 expected wOBA, and he's red hot with a .424 wOBA over his last 30 plate appearances.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jose Ramirez +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Corey Seager (+410) -- Seager's batted-ball profile against RHPs -- 44.0% hard-hit rate and 45.2% fly-ball rate -- puts him in a good spot versus struggling righty Tanner Bibee.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Corey Seager +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.