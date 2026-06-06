F1 Odds Monaco GP: Can Lewis Hamilton Win His Fourth Monaco Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues this weekend with Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, one of the biggest events on the racing calendar.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Monaco GP Odds 2026

Full Monaco GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Charles Leclerc +175 Kimi Antonelli +195 Lewis Hamilton +350 George Russell +850 Max Verstappen +1000 Oscar Piastri +3000 Lando Norris +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.