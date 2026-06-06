FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore F1

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
F1

F1 Odds Monaco GP: Can Lewis Hamilton Win His Fourth Monaco Grand Prix?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

F1 Odds Monaco GP: Can Lewis Hamilton Win His Fourth Monaco Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues this weekend with Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, one of the biggest events on the racing calendar.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Monaco GP Odds 2026

Full Monaco GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Charles Leclerc+175
Kimi Antonelli+195
Lewis Hamilton+350
George Russell+850
Max Verstappen+1000
Oscar Piastri+3000
Lando Norris+3000

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup