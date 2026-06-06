Belmont Stakes Entries Tracker: The Confirmed Field & the Odds Movement You Need to Watch

As the Belmont Stakes draws closer, you will make smarter bets if you know who is running in the race and stay tuned to the latest odds on each horse. You’ve found the place for that: bookmark this page, and keep coming back for updates, including odds moves and scratches leading into the 2026 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

In addition to making sure you know that the race you handicapped is actually the race that’s happening on Saturday, June 6, this will also help you confirm whether you are getting a fair price on any horse you are considering betting.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

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2026 Belmont Stakes Entries and Post Positions

This is the official field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each horse in the field.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Belmont Stakes Odds Movement to Watch

Here are updated odds for the Belmont Stakes compared to their morning lines, and how the odds on those horses have moved throughout wagering. These odds are as of 4:50 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 4, with $152,705 in the win pool.

The odds on Renegade have lengthened from 1-5 earlier Thursday when markets opened; expect his odds to lengthen further, but for him to remain a defined favorite.

The odds on every horse but Renegade have shortened since early Thursday, but that is because the vast majority of early money was on Renegade. The market still has yet to settle with so little in the pool, and the odds should begin to be more indicative on Friday as more money enters the pools.

Post Horse ML Odds 1 Vitruvian Man 30-1 30-1 2 Powershift 12-1 23-1 3 Chief Wallabee 3-1 8-1 4 Renegade 2-1 1-2 5 Ottinho 20-1 29-1 6 Growth Equity 12-1 21-1 7 Commandment 6-1 9-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

How to Read Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

In a simple sense, odds reflect what the public thinks a horse’s chances are to win a race. These odds can be based on the class of the races a horse has been running in, how well their trainer or jockey are doing, how often horses are winning or losing from their post position in recent races, or even news about how good (or bad) a horse looked while training.

Odds can be reflected in multiple formats. Typical at the racetrack are fractional odds, which express how much you’ll get back on top of your base bet if you win. For example, if you bet $1 on a horse at 1-1 odds, that’s even money: you’ll get back your $1 base bet plus the $1 in winnings. Decimal odds are more common outside of the United States: they show how much you’ll get back if your bet wins, with the stake included. So, an even-money horse would be listed as 2.00 in decimal odds: you bet $1, they win, and $2 lands in your hand.

If you do sports betting, you may be familiar with American odds, which are expressed as how much you have to bet in order to get $100 in profit for a less-than-even-money shot, or how much you get in winnings if you bet $100 for horses even-money or better. In this case, an even-money shot would be expressed as +100.

Here is a chart comparing common quantities in each of these odds formats, as well as what they imply a horse’s real probability to win is:

Fractional Decimal American Chance to win 1-5 1.2 -500 83.3% 1-2 1.5 -200 66.7% 4-5 1.8 -125 55.6% 1-1 2 100 50.0% 8-5 2.6 160 38.5% 2-1 3 200 33.3% 5-1 6 500 14.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

Looking for our Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for 2026?

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

Which Belmont Stakes longshots have the best chance to win?

In general, horses with the stamina to handle the distance of the race are well set, as are horses with good tactical speed. Specifically for 2026, Powershift and Growth Equity are the most live long shots because they are expected to be forward in the pack.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.