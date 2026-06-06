2026 Belmont Stakes Contenders, Post Positions, and Odds Announced for Today’s Race

The 2026 Belmont Stakes runs today at Saratoga Race Course, with the 158th running of "The Test of the Champion" going off at 7:04 p.m. ET. A field of nine lines up for the $2 million, Grade 1 finale of the Triple Crown, and Renegade is the 2-1 morning line favorite out of post 4.

Below you will find the full field, post positions, and morning line odds, plus the post time, location, and everything else you need to know before the gates open. The field was drawn on Monday, June 1, and the morning line odds listed here are an estimate of what each horse should be at the windows. Live odds shift right up to post, so check the latest before you bet.

You can bet on which horse wins the Belmont Stakes with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

For the third consecutive year, the race is not being run at its traditional home. Saratoga Race Course, located in Upstate New York, is hosting the Belmont Stakes while Belmont Park completes a full modernization and reconstruction project. This is the third and final year Saratoga will host the race. Belmont Park is scheduled to reopen in fall 2026, with the Belmont Stakes returning to Long Island in 2027. Because of the configuration of Saratoga's main track, the race is contested at 1¼ miles rather than the traditional 1½-mile distance run at Belmont Park.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

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2026 Belmont Stakes Field and Odds

Post Horse Jockey Trainer ML Odds 1 Vitruvian Man Antonio Fresu Doug O'Neill 30-1 2 Powershift Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 3-1 4 Renegade Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 2-1 5 Ottinho Dylan Davis Chad Brown 20-1 6 Growth Equity Manuel Franco Chad Brown 12-1 7 Commandment John Velazquez Brad Cox 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Morning Line Snapshot

Renegade (Post 4, 2-1) is the favorite. The Kentucky Derby runner-up draws a clean middle gate for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Chief Wallabee (Post 3, 3-1) and Golden Tempo (Post 9, 9-2) are the next two choices. Golden Tempo arrives as the Kentucky Derby winner for trainer Cherie DeVaux, but there is no Triple Crown on the line in 2026 because he skipped the Preakness and comes into the Belmont off a five-week break.

Commandment (Post 7, 6-1) and Emerging Market (Post 8, 6-1) are paired in the middle of the board, both proven Derby runners back for another shot.

The double-digit group rounds out the field: Powershift and Growth Equity at 12-1, Ottinho at 20-1, and Vitruvian Man at 30-1 as the longest shot on the board.

How to Watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes

Today's Belmont Stakes is carried on FOX, with streaming available on FOX One. Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET at Saratoga Race Course, the centerpiece of a five-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival that runs Wednesday, June 3 through Sunday, June 7.

Check out all of our Belmont picks and analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

Which Belmont Stakes longshots have the best chance to win?

In general, horses with the stamina to handle the distance of the race are well set, as are horses with good tactical speed. Specifically for 2026, Powershift and Growth Equity are the most live long shots because they are expected to be forward in the pack.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.