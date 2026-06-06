Belmont Stakes Betting Promos and Bonuses on FanDuel Racing for Today's Race

The 2026 Belmont Stakes goes off today, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course, bringing the Triple Crown season to a close. The field has been entered, post positions have been drawn, and Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo returns to action against runner-up Renegade and a deep group of three-year-olds. With the race run a quarter-mile shorter than tradition for its final year at Saratoga, the 158th running of the "Test of the Champion" sets up as a wide-open betting race.

FanDuel Racing is the best way to get in on the Belmont Stakes action. With post time approaching, it is the right moment to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim our new customer promo. From there, stay plugged in with FanDuel for expert analysis, morning-line odds, and past performances for the Belmont Stakes and racing all year long.

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel Racing New Customer Offer: Bet $10, Get $50 in Bonus Bets

If you are new to FanDuel Racing, we have a promo that will help you build your Belmont Stakes bankroll fast. Bet $10 on any race at any track and get $50 back as a FanDuel Racing Bonus, win or lose.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Taking advantage of the FanDuel Belmont Stakes promo is easy. Here's how to get your piece:

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account. Place your bet: Place your first real-money wager of at least $10 on any race at any track at FanDuel.

Place your first real-money wager of at least $10 on any race at any track at FanDuel. Get your bonus: Whether your bet wins or loses, you get $50 in Racing Bonus to keep betting horse racing at FanDuel Racing.

No FanDuel Racing promo code is necessary, and the offer applies to your first bet of at least $10. Allow up to seventy-two (72) hours for the $50 Racing Bonus to be credited to your account. The non-transferable, non-withdrawable FanDuel Racing credit expires seven days after it is awarded. This offer is for new customers only. Anyone who has placed a previous wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, or FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports is not eligible. The promo runs through July 31, 2026.

Already a FanDuel Racing customer? We've got you covered with the Belmont $20 Money Back Special at Saratoga.

FanDuel Racing All Customer Offer: Belmont $20 Money Back Special

Belmont weekend is loaded with top-class racing at Saratoga, and FanDuel Racing is giving every customer a way to bet with a safety net. Opt in, then back a single horse to win. If your horse finishes second or third, you get up to $20 back as a FanDuel Racing Bonus.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Cashing in on the Belmont Money Back Special is easy. Here's how to get your piece:

Opt in: Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Racing account and click the "Opt In" button to activate the promotion.

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Racing account and click the "Opt In" button to activate the promotion. Place your bet: Place a win, win/place, win/show, or win/place/show wager on a single horse in an eligible race. Eligible races include selected races on June 3 or 4 and any race on June 5 or 6 at Saratoga.

Place a win, win/place, win/show, or win/place/show wager on a single horse in an eligible race. Eligible races include selected races on June 3 or 4 and any race on June 5 or 6 at Saratoga. Get your bonus: If your horse comes in second or third, we'll issue a bonus bet in the amount of your first bet, up to a maximum of $20.

Only the first eligible wager per race counts toward the offer. The Money Back Special is not available on races with fewer than five betting interests, and the refund for a third-place finish is not available in races with fewer than eight betting interests. Refunds are issued as a non-withdrawable FanDuel Racing Bonus that expires seven days after it is received. The promo runs through Belmont Stakes day, June 6, 2026.

Looking for our Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for 2026?

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.