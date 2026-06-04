Belmont Stakes Best Bets, Picks and Predictions for 2026

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes is coming up Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. It is the third and final edition of the race in Saratoga Springs, while construction continues on Belmont Park. Racing is expected to move back to Belmont this autumn, with the Belmont Stakes returning to its historic 1 ½-mile distance there next year.

From a handicapping perspective, a 1 ¼-mile Belmont Stakes brings a bit of clarity that isn’t usually there, since horses who raced in the Kentucky Derby have already gone the distance. Of course, the new shooters haven’t tried the distance yet – and some of the Kentucky Derby horses, due to trip trouble and the inevitable chaos of a 20-horse field, have not yet gotten a fair chance at the 1 ¼-mile trip. But, there is data on some of the horses about whether they do – or don’t – want to go the Classic distance.

The 2026 Belmont Stakes drew a field of nine horses. The five coming in from the Kentucky Derby all have serious credentials: Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, runner-up Renegade, fourth-place Chief Wallabee, Florida Derby (G1) winner Commandment, and Louisiana Derby (G2) winner Emerging Market. No one comes in from the Preakness Stakes, but joining them are four new faces: Peter Pan (G3) winner Growth Equity, Kentucky Derby undercard maiden winner Powershift, Blue Grass (G1) runner-up Ottinho, and Santa Anita Derby (G1) third-place runner Vitruvian Man.

Factors to consider when choosing the top contenders for the 2026 Belmont Stakes include stamina, the class of their previous races, and which horses are likely to be undervalued by bettors, and therefore overlaid on the board. With all of those considerations, these are the three best bets in the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

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Belmont Stakes Predictions, Betting Picks and Best Bets

Commandment (Belmont Stakes odds: 6-1 ML)

Commandment was the top point earner leading into the 2026 Kentucky Derby. He won the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Florida Derby (G1). And, even then, it seems like he entered the Kentucky Derby under the radar – and comes into the Belmont Stakes even more disrespected. That’s good news for bettors who are willing to see the positive in him.

His margins of victory in his pair of points races in Florida weren’t flashy – a neck over Chief Wallabee in the Fountain of Youth, a nose over The Puma in the Florida Derby. However, in both of those races, he came on from a few lengths off the pace, battled to the wire, and got the job done. He’s got grit, and you can’t teach that.

Though he was only seventh in the Kentucky Derby, he didn’t have a great trip. He came away a little slowly, started making a run around the far turn, leaving him further off the pace than he usually sits. He also got bumped around pretty badly in upper stretch, losing momentum. These are chaotic things that can happen in a field of 20 that are less likely to happen in a field of nine.

If jockey John Velazquez, a familiar face at Saratoga, can keep Commandment out of trouble and set him in a more typical part of the pack, based on his previous races? He already showed at Gulfstream that he can come running late even if the pace behind him is slow, and he can do so at a big enough price to make the bettors who discounted his class wonder why they didn’t see it.

Chief Wallabee (Belmont Stakes odds: 3-1 ML)

Chief Wallabee is another horse from the Florida prep series – and another horse who didn’t get the best run of things in the Kentucky Derby. Golden Tempo, Renegade, and Ocelli were all far off the breakneck pace set by Six Speed in the Kentucky Derby: no closer than 11 ¾ lengths from the pace at the first call, no closer than 12 ¼ at the second call, no closer than 9 ¼ lengths three-quarters of a mile into the race.

Chief Wallabee, on the other hand? He was four lengths off at the first call, 5 ½ off at the second, and 5 ¼ off at the third. The other horses who were that close to the pace had less left in the lane than he did, and he made a big effort to finish fourth.

The completely different pace scenario in the Belmont compared to the Kentucky Derby should work more to Chief Wallabee’s strengths. His ability to sit more tactically than the likes of Golden Tempo or Renegade should mean that, this time around, he’ll be in a better position to make his run from just off the pace. His tactical speed will play a lot better this time around since the closers won’t be getting a dream setup.

Renegade (Belmont Stakes odds: 2-1 ML)

Of course, both Golden Tempo and Renegade proved in the Kentucky Derby that they could handle 1 ¼ miles well, and that they’re classy horses in good form. Neither would be a surprise to hit the board in the Belmont Stakes. However, there’s just one more spot in the top three, and Renegade has a better chance to win the final leg of the Triple Crown of American horse racing.

Both Golden Tempo and Renegade got a dream setup in the Kentucky Derby: they were both well off a flying pace. But, Renegade has a bit more upside: Golden Tempo got a cleaner trip from the outside and settled even further back off the pace, while Renegade had a rough trip from the rail draw.

Now, Renegade gets a much better draw. And, though he won’t get the absolute dream setup pace-wise that he did in the Kentucky Derby, he won by open lengths in the Sam F. Davis and the Arkansas Derby (G1) while getting much slower paces in front of him both times. Compare that to Golden Tempo, who ran well in the Risen Star (G2) and the Louisiana Derby (G2) without such a fast pace in front of him, but didn’t run winning races either time. Renegade has shown a bit better turn of foot, something that will matter with a pace collapse unlikely.

Check out our Belmont longshot picks for this year's race.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.