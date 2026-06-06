Belmont Stakes 2026 Contenders: Form, Pedigree and Odds

A horse-by-horse breakdown of the 158th Belmont Stakes field, going to post Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Past performances, pedigree notes, post-draw implications, and which runners actually fit a one-turn-shorter Belmont run at a mile and a quarter.

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2026 Belmont Stakes Contenders: Form, Pedigree, and Saratoga Fit for All 9 Entries

Why this Belmont is different

This is the last Belmont Stakes at Saratoga. With Belmont Park in the final stage of a full reconstruction, the 2026 running is the third and final year the race calls Saratoga Springs home before it returns to a renovated Belmont Park in 2027. That venue shift carries a handicapping wrinkle that matters more than the postcard: the race is run at a mile and a quarter rather than the traditional mile and a half. The Belmont is still the longest classic on the calendar, but at 10 furlongs it now rides much closer to a Kentucky Derby trip than the old marathon. The premium on pure stamina is real but smaller, and that reshapes which pedigrees and running styles fit.

There is also no Triple Crown on the line and no Preakness winner in the gate. Napoleon Solo, who took the middle jewel, is not entered. Instead, the Belmont becomes a rematch of the Kentucky Derby photo finish. Golden Tempo and Renegade ran one-two at Churchill Downs, both skipped Pimlico, and both arrive fresh. Add a wide-open supporting cast and a trainer, Chad Brown, sending a third of the field, and you have a nine-horse puzzle worth taking apart.

Belmont Stakes 2026 field

Post positions and morning-line odds were set at Monday's draw. Post time is approximately 7:04 p.m. ET Saturday, June 6, with FOX carrying the broadcast from 3 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

PP Horse ML Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Vitruvian Man 30-1 Antonio Fresu Doug O'Neill 2 Powershift 12-1 Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 3 Chief Wallabee 3-1 Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 4 Renegade 2-1 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 5 Ottinho 20-1 Dylan Davis Chad Brown 6 Growth Equity 12-1 Manny Franco Chad Brown 7 Commandment 6-1 John Velazquez Brad Cox View Full Table ChevronDown

Reading the race: Saratoga pace and the shortened trip

In a nine-horse field, the post draw is far less of a story than it would be in a 20-horse Derby, and connections have said as much. What matters more is the pace shape. Powershift and Growth Equity are the closest things to early speed, so neither is likely to sprint clear and steal the race. Behind them, Renegade and Golden Tempo are both deep closers, with Chief Wallabee and Emerging Market sitting in the stalking range between the two groups.

That setup tends to reward patience. If no one pushes a fast early pace, the two Derby principals get the kind of honest tempo their closing kicks need. Think of the trip math like a value play versus a chalk bet: the shorter mile-and-a-quarter distance lets a fast, lightly tested horse stay in the race longer, but it still asks every runner to carry its speed two turns. The horses with classic stamina on the dam side and a finishing gear are the ones built for it.

Top of the market

Renegade (PP 4, 2-1)

Connections: Irad Ortiz Jr. rides for Todd Pletcher and owners Repole Stable and Robert and Lawana Low.

Form: The Kentucky Derby runner-up, beaten just a neck by Golden Tempo after a rough trip from the rail. He won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby with a big late kick, took the Sam F. Davis, and was second in the Remsen. His record reads six starts, two wins, three seconds, a third, and more than $2 million banked.

Pedigree: By Into Mischief out of the Grade 3-winning Curlin mare Spice Is Nice, with Bernardini as his second damsire. That is the same Curlin and Bernardini stamina spine that defines Golden Tempo, layered under the best sire in the country. His dosage profile reads as a clean go for 10 furlongs.

Saratoga fit: Excellent. Pletcher has won this race four times and knows how to bring a horse to Saratoga. Irad Ortiz Jr. had his pick of the spring crop and chose this one. From post 4 with a small field, Renegade gets a clean stalking-to-closing trip without the traffic that compromised him at Churchill.

What to know: He is the most complete blend of class, pedigree, and trip in the field. The risk is purely tactical, since he needs the race to come back to him.

Chief Wallabee (PP 3, 3-1)

Connections: Junior Alvarado rides for Bill Mott, who won the 2025 Belmont with Sovereignty.

Form: A grinding, consistent sophomore. Fourth in the Kentucky Derby, third in the Florida Derby, and second in the Fountain of Youth. He has not won at the top level yet, but he keeps showing up.

Pedigree: By Constitution, a son of Belmont super-sire Tapit, with Medaglia d'Oro on the dam side. BloodHorse handicappers gave him a grade-A dosage rating, meaning the bloodlines say the distance is no problem.

Saratoga fit: Strong. Mott has now won this race in its Saratoga form and has the perfect profile of horse for it: a stamina-bred stalker who improves the farther he goes. Post 3 keeps him close enough to the speed to pounce.

What to know: The likeliest horse to beat the two Derby closers if the pace stays soft, and a rock-solid exotics anchor underneath.

Golden Tempo (PP 9, 9-2)

Connections: Jose Ortiz rides for Cherie DeVaux, who became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner when this colt sprung a 23-1 upset in May.

Form: The Derby winner, who rallied from the back of the field for the roses and then skipped the Preakness to point straight here. He arrives with five weeks of focused preparation and fresh legs.

Pedigree: About as close to a Belmont blueprint as modern breeding gets. By two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of the Bernardini mare Carrumba, with a dosage profile (DI 1.93, CD 0.48) that analysts read as a clean classic go.

Saratoga fit: The pedigree and the freshness both say yes. The one caveat is style. He is a deep closer who needs pace and racing room, and from the far outside in post 9 he will be giving the leaders a head start.

What to know: If the early fractions are honest, his late run is the most dangerous weapon in the race. He needs traffic to break right.

The middle of the market

Commandment (PP 7, 6-1)

Connections: John Velazquez rides for Brad Cox, who won the 2021 Derby with another Into Mischief colt, Mandaloun.

Form: The Florida Derby winner, who took four of five starts before flattening to seventh in the Kentucky Derby against the best of the crop.

Pedigree: By Into Mischief out of the Orb mare Sippican Harbor. His dosage numbers (DI 3.44, CD 1.00) are the most speed-leaning of the contenders, so the 10 furlongs are a genuine question. The Orb influence on the dam side is the stamina counterweight.

Saratoga fit: Class and tactical speed travel, but the pedigree leaves real doubt about whether he finishes as well as he starts at the trip.

What to know: A live exotics piece more than a confident win play on pedigree alone.

Emerging Market (PP 8, 6-1)

Connections: Flavien Prat rides for Chad Brown and Klaravich Stables. He heads Brown's three-horse team.

Form: Lightly raced and fast-rising. Unraced at two, he won the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in only his second career start, then finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby after tracking the pace and flattening out late.

Pedigree: By Candy Ride, with Belmont winner Empire Maker (2003) as his damsire. That is a stamina-rich page, and the distance should suit.

Saratoga fit: Good. He runs best settling just off the pace, and the Saratoga configuration should let him find a more comfortable rhythm than he had at Churchill.

What to know: The pick of Brown's trio and the one most likely to outrun his Derby line.

Powershift (PP 2, 12-1)

Connections: Luis Saez rides for Todd Pletcher and the Repole and Low partnership, the same connections as Renegade.

Form: Just three starts. He broke his maiden on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs after a second to Emerging Market in a Tampa maiden and a try in the Tampa Bay Derby.

Pedigree: By Constitution, the same Tapit-line sire as Chief Wallabee, so the distance is worth trying even if he is not a slam dunk for it.

Saratoga fit: A wild card. He is improving and gets a workable inside draw from post 2, but he is stepping up sharply in both class and distance. Pletcher is chasing a fifth Belmont, and Repole won this race in 2022 with Mo Donegal.

What to know: Upside is real, experience is not. A deep-ticket flier.

Growth Equity (PP 6, 12-1)

Connections: Manny Franco, the 2020 Belmont winner aboard Tiz the Law, rides for Chad Brown and Klaravich Stables.

Form: Four starts, never out of the exacta. He broke his maiden by more than four lengths at Aqueduct, then ran his best race winning the Grade 3 Peter Pan, the traditional local Belmont prep, at a mile and an eighth.

Pedigree: By 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist. He has improved with added distance every time he has stretched out.

Saratoga fit: Encouraging. The 2023 Belmont winner Arcangelo took the exact Peter Pan-to-Belmont path, and Brown chose to run him precisely because the first two classics went to surprise winners. The distance is a step up, but the trend line is pointing up.

What to know: The most logical improving longshot to use underneath.

Longshots and exotics fillers

Ottinho (PP 5, 20-1)

Connections: Dylan Davis rides for Chad Brown and Klaravich Stables, the third leg of Brown's attack.

Form: A Grade 1 Blue Grass runner-up who was well beaten by the runaway winner but stayed on for second. His team bypassed the Derby, so he comes in fresher than anyone, with roughly two months between starts and a minor foot issue now resolved.

Pedigree: By Quality Road out of a Giant's Causeway mare, and a half-brother to champion Gun Runner. The page is full of stamina, and the extra furlong should help rather than hurt.

Saratoga fit: The grinding late run suits a patient ride, and freshness is a genuine edge. The knock is experience, with just four lifetime starts and a single win.

What to know: A fresh-legs longshot worth a look in the minor placings.

Vitruvian Man (PP 1, 30-1)

Connections: Antonio Fresu rides for Doug O'Neill and owner WC Racing.

Form: The lone West Coast invader. He broke his maiden at Keeneland and was a distant third in the Santa Anita Derby at long odds, and his speed figures sit below this field.

Pedigree: By Breeders' Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso, a son of Curlin, with Bernardini as his damsire. There is stamina up close, but the female family has leaned toward speed, so the page is a mixed bag.

Saratoga fit: A tough spot from the rail against better. He projects to settle mid-pack and would need a major step forward.

What to know: Likely a toss in the win pool and a deep-ticket name at best.

How the field shapes the wagering

Three things drive ticket construction. The pace looks moderate rather than fast, which favors the closers and stalkers over the limited early speed. The post draw barely matters in a nine-horse field, so do not overthink it. And the shortened mile-and-a-quarter trip narrows the stamina gap just enough to keep the speedier pedigrees relevant longer than they would be at a mile and a half.

That math puts Renegade and Golden Tempo on top, the two best combinations of classic pedigree and closing kick. Chief Wallabee is the most reliable horse to use underneath, with Emerging Market and Commandment as the mid-tier exotic pieces and Growth Equity as the improving longshot worth including. If you want a price in the minor placings, Ottinho's freshness is the angle. A sensible structure keys Renegade and Golden Tempo over Chief Wallabee, Emerging Market, Commandment, and Growth Equity, with Ottinho rounding out the bottom of deeper tickets.

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Belmont Stakes 2026 FAQ

When is the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Saturday, June 6, 2026, with post time at approximately 7:04 p.m. ET. FOX carries the broadcast, with coverage from 3 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Belmont Stakes held this year?

Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. This is the third and final year at Saratoga while Belmont Park finishes a full reconstruction, with the race scheduled to return to a renovated Belmont Park in 2027.

How long is the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

A mile and a quarter, or 10 furlongs. That is shorter than the Belmont's traditional mile and a half, a change tied to the temporary move to Saratoga's main track.

Who is the favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The Kentucky Derby runner-up drew post 4 for Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Is Golden Tempo running in the Belmont Stakes?

Yes. The Kentucky Derby winner skipped the Preakness to point at Saratoga and drew post 9 at 9-2 on the morning line.

How many horses are in the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Nine, after the field firmed up at the June 1 draw.

Why is the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga?

Belmont Park, the race's traditional home in Elmont, New York, is undergoing a full rebuild. The race moved to Saratoga during construction and was shortened to a mile and a quarter to fit that track's configuration.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.