Baylor vs St. John's Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 21

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Baylor Bears (3-1) visit the St. John's Red Storm (4-0) on November 21, 2024. The Bears will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Red Storm, winners of four straight.

Baylor vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baylor vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Baylor win (56%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Baylor (-2.5) versus St. John's on Thursday. The total has been set at 152.5 points for this game.

Baylor vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor put together a 20-14-0 ATS record last year.

St. John's compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last year.

St. John's covered the spread when it was a 2.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covered as a favorite by 2.5 or more (70.8%).

At home last season, the Bears sported a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-4-0).

The Red Storm's winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (8-8-0) last season. On the road, it was .545 (6-5-0).

Baylor vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor won 86.4% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (19-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, the Bears had a record of 19-3 (86.4%).

St. John's won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Red Storm won three of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +116 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Baylor has an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Baylor vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

The Red Storm prevailed in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. They grabbed 35.6 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.1 per outing.

The Red Storm averaged 98.5 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball), while giving up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball).

