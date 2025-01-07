Baltimore Ravens Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Baltimore Ravens had another successful season and are returning to the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven years -- this time as the 3 seed in the AFC.

Entering the playoffs, the Ravens Super Bowl odds are +550, the third-best odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +550 (3rd)

+550 (3rd) Odds to win the AFC: +280 (3rd)

+280 (3rd) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +1100 (3rd)

Ravens Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 12.17 (T-2nd)

12.17 (T-2nd) Overall Offensive Rank: 1st Rushing Offense: 3rd Passing Offense: 1st

1st Overall Defensive Rank: 11th Rushing Defense: 1st Passing Defense: 10th

11th Against-the-Spread Record: 11-6

11-6 Point Differential: +157 (T-3rd)

Baltimore Ravens Analysis

After years of having a top-end defense, the Ravens leaned on their offense in 2024, with the Lamar Jackson-led unit ranking first in both overall offense and passing offense. Jackson played a big part in their rushing attack, as well, which ended the year ranked third.

The Ravens' defense is peaking at the right time. Following a slow start, Baltimore's D rallied down the stretch to finish as the league's 11th-best overall defense, including the top-ranked run D.

The Ravens were expected to be good this season, entering the campaign with the third-best Super Bowl odds, yet they still went an impressive 11-6 against the spread. They're going to be a tough out once again, and this could be the year Jackson gets to a Super Bowl.

Baltimore's postseason begins with a home rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a contest where the Ravens are a 9.5-point favorite.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

