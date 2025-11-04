Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New England Patriots, who have the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league (223.6 yards conceded per game).

Considering Mayfield for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

Baker Mayfield Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 252.05

252.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.13

14.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (13th overall), putting up 140.6 total fantasy points (17.6 per game).

During his last three games, Mayfield has piled up 636 passing yards (60-of-97) for three passing TDs with one pick, leading to 34.8 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during that period.

Mayfield has piled up 1,304 passing yards (111-of-170) with seven TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 80.4 fantasy points (16.1 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 42 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The high point of Mayfield's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, when he piled up 26.7 fantasy points with 379 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 15 rushing yards on five carries (3.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, when he posted 4.1 fantasy points -- 15-of-24 (62.5%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Patriots have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New England has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

