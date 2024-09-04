Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be up against the team with last season's 32nd-ranked passing defense, the Washington Commanders (262.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mayfield worth a look for his upcoming game against the Commanders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Mayfield vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.32

16.32 Projected Passing Yards: 236.00

236.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.70

1.70 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.18

13.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield 2023 Fantasy Performance

Mayfield was 10th at his position, and 11th overall, with 274.0 fantasy points (16.1 per game) last season.

In his best game last year, Mayfield picked up 29.0 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 381 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Mayfield finished with 27.1 points -- 22-of-36 (61.1%), 337 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayfield ended up with 6.2 fantasy points -- 20-of-32 (62.5%), 137 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Mayfield finished with 6.8 points -- 19-of-37 (51.4%), 206 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last year, six players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Commanders allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Washington allowed 13 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Commanders last year, six players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Washington let nine players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Commanders allowed 31 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Washington gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to seven players last season.

In the ground game, one player collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Commanders last season.

On the ground, Washington allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Commanders last year.

