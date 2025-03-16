March has arrived, meaning we're within striking distance of the men's college basketball tournament.

In turn, the men's college basketball national championship is right around the corner.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have countless ways to get in on the action via the college basketball odds, but one of the most important variables to consider is points scored.

What is the average score of the college basketball national championship game? Let's dive in.

Average Score of the College Basketball National Championship Game

1939-Present

Dating back to 1939, the average score of the college basketball national championship game is 72.8-63.4, equaling 136.2 total points.

1987-Present

But the game of basketball has changed a lot over the years, especially at the collegiate level.

If we just look at the average score of the college basketball national championship game since the introduction of the 3-point line in 1986-87, the average score jumps to 76.9-67.9, or 144.8 total points.

2016-Present

The 3-point line hasn't been the only impactful rule change, however. Notably, college basketball moved from a 35 to a 30-second shot clock ahead of the 2015-2016 season. That's resulted in more possessions.

Since the shot clock decrease in 2016, the average score of the college basketball national championship game is 77.6-67.0, coming out to 144.6 total points.

2020-Present

Finally, beginning with the 2019-2020 season, college basketball's 3-point line was moved back by one foot, and the shot clock was altered to only reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30.

It's a small sample, but the average score of four college basketball national championship games in that stretch is 77.3-64.5, good for 141.8 total points.

Notably, that's 3 points fewer than the average of all Division-I games over that span (144.8 points).

Even so, there have been a handful of high-scoring national championship games in recent memory. Baylor-Gonzaga netted 156 total points in 2020-21, and Virginia-Texas Tech used an overtime period to rack up 162 total points in 2018-19.

Still, the average score of the college basketball national championship game has typically been lower than the average game.

That said, scoring is up in general this season. Entering March Madness, 2024-25 college basketball games have averaged 148.2 points -- the highest mark since 1994-95.

That's something to keep in mind when thinking about the average score of the college basketball national championship game in 2025.

College Basketball National Championship Betting Odds

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.