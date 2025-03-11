Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (39-24-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-24-4)

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-196) Wild (+162) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (60.3%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -162.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

The Avalanche-Wild matchup on March 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Wild reveal Colorado as the favorite (-196) and Minnesota as the underdog (+162) despite being the home team.

