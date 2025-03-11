FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (39-24-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-24-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-196)Wild (+162)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60.3%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -162.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Wild matchup on March 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Wild reveal Colorado as the favorite (-196) and Minnesota as the underdog (+162) despite being the home team.

