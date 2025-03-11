NHL
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (39-24-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-24-4)
- Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-196)
|Wild (+162)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60.3%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -162.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Wild matchup on March 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Wild reveal Colorado as the favorite (-196) and Minnesota as the underdog (+162) despite being the home team.