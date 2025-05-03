Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-144) Stars (+118) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (54.7%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +180.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on May 3, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!