NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ABC
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
|Avalanche (-144)
|Stars (+118)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.7%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +180.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on May 3, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.