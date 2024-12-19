FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (18-15) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-18-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-275)Sharks (+220)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.3%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Avalanche are -108 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -112.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on December 19, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Sharks reveal Colorado as the favorite (-275) and San Jose as the underdog (+220) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup