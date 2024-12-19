Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the San Jose Sharks.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (18-15) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-18-5)

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-275) Sharks (+220) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.3%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Avalanche are -108 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -112.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on December 19, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Sharks reveal Colorado as the favorite (-275) and San Jose as the underdog (+220) despite being the home team.

