Avalanche vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 27
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators.
Avalanche vs Senators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (4-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-3)
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-164)
|Senators (+136)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)
Avalanche vs Senators Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Avalanche are +146 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -176.
Avalanche vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Senators matchup on October 27 has been set at 6.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Senators reveal Colorado as the favorite (-164) and Ottawa as the underdog (+136) on the road.