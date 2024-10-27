menu item
NHL

Avalanche vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 27

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators.

Avalanche vs Senators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (4-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-3)
  • Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-164)Senators (+136)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Avalanche are +146 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -176.

Avalanche vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Senators matchup on October 27 has been set at 6.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Senators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Senators reveal Colorado as the favorite (-164) and Ottawa as the underdog (+136) on the road.

