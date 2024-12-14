FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (17-14) vs. Nashville Predators (8-16-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-192)Predators (+155)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Avalanche are +132 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -162.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Predators game on December 14 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite at home.

