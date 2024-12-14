Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (17-14) vs. Nashville Predators (8-16-6)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-192) Predators (+155) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Avalanche are +132 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -162.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Predators game on December 14 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite at home.

