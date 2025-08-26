FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Betting Odds Following Wedding Engagement

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced on August 26th that they are engaged, via a shared Instagram post.

    This comes just a few weeks after Swift revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that she will be releasing an album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3rd.

    With all of the news surrounding this relationship, what are the odds that Kelce's luck transcends to the football field and Swift agrees to perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

    If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering Taylor Swift-related betting odds. To see the latest lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada.

    Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

    Here are the current odds for Taylor Swift to headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show and Kansas City Chiefs to be AFC Championship Winner in 2025-26.

    Market
    Betting Odds
    Taylor Swift to Headline Super Bowl LX HT Show and Kansas City Chiefs to be AFC Championship Winner 2025-26+850

    Where Can I Bet On This?

    This market is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

