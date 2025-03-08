NHL
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (37-24-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (38-21-3)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: NHL Network
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-152)
|Maple Leafs (+126)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Maple Leafs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +158.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Maple Leafs on March 8 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -152 favorite at home.