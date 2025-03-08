Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (37-24-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (38-21-3)

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-152) Maple Leafs (+126) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Maple Leafs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +158.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Maple Leafs on March 8 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -152 favorite at home.

