NHL

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (37-24-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (38-21-3)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-152)Maple Leafs (+126)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Maple Leafs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +158.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Maple Leafs on March 8 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -152 favorite at home.

