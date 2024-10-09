menu item
NHL

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-111)Golden Knights (-108)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (51.2%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Golden Knights are +215 to cover the spread, while the Avalanche are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Golden Knights game on October 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Vegas is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -111 favorite on the road.

