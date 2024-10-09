Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9
The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Vegas Golden Knights.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-111)
|Golden Knights (-108)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (51.2%)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Golden Knights are +215 to cover the spread, while the Avalanche are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Golden Knights game on October 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -111 favorite on the road.