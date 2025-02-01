FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (30-21-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-24-6)
  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-245)Flyers (+198)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (71.6%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Avalanche are +108 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -132.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flyers matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +198 underdog on the road.

