Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (30-21-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-24-6)

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-245) Flyers (+198) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (71.6%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Avalanche are +108 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -132.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flyers matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +198 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!