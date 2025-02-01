NHL
Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (30-21-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-24-6)
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-245)
|Flyers (+198)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (71.6%)
Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Avalanche are +108 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -132.
Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flyers matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +198 underdog on the road.