NHL
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6
In NHL action on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Flames Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (31-22-2) vs. Calgary Flames (26-20-7)
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-156)
|Flames (+130)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (59.5%)
Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +154.
Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flames matchup on February 6 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Flames, Colorado is the favorite at -156, and Calgary is +130 playing at home.