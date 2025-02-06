Avalanche vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

In NHL action on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Calgary Flames.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (31-22-2) vs. Calgary Flames (26-20-7)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-156) Flames (+130) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (59.5%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +154.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flames matchup on February 6 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Flames, Colorado is the favorite at -156, and Calgary is +130 playing at home.

