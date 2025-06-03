3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/3/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Trevor Williams is slated to make his 12th start of the campaign for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and his numbers against lefties could be a major issue versus Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs.

Over his first 11 starts and 55.1 innings pitched, Williams is permitting a .405 wOBA, 1.91 WHIP, .370 BABIP, and 1.84 HR/9 to left-handed hitters (compared to a .237 wOBA, 0.92 WHIP, .261 BABIP, and 0.35 HR/9 to right-handed hitters).

Williams is also in the 21st percentile in strikeout rate (17.6%), and his 13.2% strikeout against left-handed batters certainly bodes well for Crow-Armstrong. In what has been a breakout season for PCA so far, the 23-year-old outfielder is registering an impressive .413 wOBA, 169 wRC+, .310 ISO, and 21.4% strikeout rate versus right-handed hurlers.

Along with Crow-Armstrong having the third-most RBIs (51) in the majors, he's tallied at least one RBI in 9 of his last 15 outings, totaling 21 RBIs during that span. Besides having a favorable matchup against Williams, Crow-Armstrong should excel versus a Washington bullpen that has the third-worst SIERA (4.17), third-worst WHIP (1.58), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (20.2%).

Another starter who has struggled against left-handed batters this season is Bowden Francis, who is giving up a .405 wOBA, 1.50 WHIP, and 3.45 HR/9 in that split (compared to a .307 wOBA, 1.17 WHIP, and 1.13 HR/9 to right-handed batters). Francis also resides in the 13th percentile in xERA (5.14), 11th percentile in xBA (.286), 18th percentile in barrel rate (11.1%), and 9th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.5%).

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI View more odds in Sportsbook

Taking those metrics into account, Kyle Schwarber is poised for a productive performance on Tuesday. Schwarber is sporting a .383 wOBA, 145 wRC+, .256 ISO, and just a 21.7% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers this season, and he's tied for the eighth-most RBIs (44) in baseball.

Francis' concerning power numbers could certainly lead to Schwarber achieving his RBI prop via the long ball as the hard-hitting lefty has notched at least one RBI in four of his last five contests. Even if Bryce Harper remains out for the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryson Stott (.321 wOBA vs. RHP) and Trea Turner (.320 wOBA) could be hitting in front of Schwarber, increasing his chances of plating a run.

There is going to be a ton of buzz surrounding Tuesday's matchup between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals due to Jac Caglianone making his MLB debut for the Royals. Despite Caglianone generating plenty of hype ahead of his debut, Bobby Witt Jr. could be a bit overlooked in a variety of betting markets, including stolen bases.

After swiping 30-plus bases in each of his first three seasons, Witt has already posted the third-most stolen bases (20) in the majors this season. Witt has totaled four stolen bases across his last nine outings, and the fact Andre Pallante is generating reverse splits and allowing movement on the base paths is undoubtedly a positive for the speedy shortstop.

On top of Pallante coughing up 6 stolen bases across his last five starts and 10 stolen bases this year, he's allowing a .358 wOBA, .359 OBP, 1.64 WHIP, and 15.6% strikeout rate to right-handed hitters (compared to a .303 wOBA, .279 OBP, 1.13 WHIP, and 16.2% strikeout to right-handed hitters). Meanwhile, Witt is producing a .347 wOBA, .335 OBP, 121 wRC+, and just a 19.8% strikeout against right-handed pitchers.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.